Staffing shortages prompted largely by COVID-19 protocols have forced several local schools — including two this week — to change the way they hold classes throughout the year. But overall, area superintendents say their districts are overcoming whatever staffing challenges arise.
Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey switched from a hybrid model to fully remote instruction this week due to “critically low staffing levels,” said Lisa Witte, superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District. One group of about 70 middle-schoolers at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School made a similar transition Monday for the same reason.
“The critically low staffing levels are the result of several factors, with the major factor being quarantine due to exposure” to the novel coronavirus, Witte said in a video announcing the changes Friday.
Witte added that Monadnock, the lone local district to return from winter break last week in a hybrid model, continues to have low numbers of coronavirus cases. As of Monday, there were two active cases in the district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy: one each at Cutler Elementary and the middle/high school in Swanzey Center. Both schools are scheduled to return to hybrid instruction next Tuesday, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Aside from these recent shifts to remote learning due to employee shortages, though, Witte said Monadnock is in “good shape” in terms of staffing. And despite periodic staffing shortfalls, and the perennial challenge of finding enough substitutes, other local districts say they’re in a similar situation as they begin the spring term.
“We are actually fortunate. We are in good shape staffing-wise, except for substitutes,” said Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, superintendent of the ConVal School District, which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.
Rizzo Saunders noted that, for various reasons, finding enough substitute teachers and other staff members is a struggle every year, made only more difficult by the pandemic.
“A lot of times, many of our substitute teachers are people who have retired and who are in high-risk groups, and they’re making the decision that that’s not something they’re going to do this year,” Rizzo Saunders said. Many substitutes typically work for multiple different schools, she added, but during the pandemic most districts are asking them to commit to one specific school or even a particular cohort of students.
Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — added that finding enough substitutes continues to be the biggest need in each of the districts he oversees. Despite the ongoing shortage of subs, though, Malay said SAU 29 schools have been able to remain adequately staffed throughout the year.
“I would say it has not hit a critical state in any of our buildings,” Malay said. “It might have touched ‘strained,’ on occasion, but our building staff are really good at making sure they’re finding solutions with the resources that they have.”
Staff capacity to conduct classes and school operations is one of several factors the state health department recommends schools consider when deciding whether to hold classes in person, remotely or through a mix of both. The state divides level of staff impact into three categories: normal, strained and critical.
Other metrics for deciding which educational model to use include the level of community transmission of COVID-19, the amount of transmission within school buildings and student absenteeism due to any illness, not just the coronavirus.
All of these factors, aside from staff capacity, are quantifiable, and the state sets specific numbers for when schools should consider switching models based on the level of COVID-19 transmission and percentage of students out sick. The level of staff impact is a more subjective measure, one that local districts have been working to define better throughout the course of the year.
“In a general sense, ‘strained’ means that the school has absences but there is enough staff or substitute staff to keep the educational process stable for our learners,” Reuben Duncan, superintendent of the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, said in an email. “... ‘Critical’ means that the school(s) lack the necessary personnel to hold classes, provide legally mandated services, or inhibit the school to provide the social emotional support to learners needed for the school day to operate as planned.”
When Jaffrey-Rindge schools look at staff capacity, Duncan said, they examine not only how many employees are absent, but what roles they fill.
“For example, a school may have 6 staff members out on a given day, but the principal may determine staffing levels to only be ‘strained’ because the staff members out on that day are spread out in different categories,” he said. “Another day, a school may have 3 staff members out, but the staffing level could be designated as ‘critical’ because they are all custodians, meaning we don’t have the ability to properly clean.”
In the Monadnock district, schools determine the level of staff capacity based on daily conversations between principals and the superintendent’s office, Witte said.
“It’s not going to be an exact science, but principals know their buildings best,” she said. “They know when their building is at a critical point in terms of being able to conduct school business and classes.”
And when staffing levels reach critically low points, like they have this week at Cutler and in a portion of Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, schools can switch from in-person or hybrid instruction to a fully remote model. Two different cohorts of ConVal students — one at South Meadow School in Peterborough and another at Great Brook School in Antrim — had to transition to remote learning late last semester.
“And in both situations, it was not necessarily because we had significant exposure” to COVID-19 in the schools, Rizzo Saunders said. “It’s because we wouldn’t have enough staff to supervise the students.”
Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School, which share a campus in downtown Jaffrey, switched from a hybrid model to remote learning in November for the same reason, Duncan said. Similarly, the Winchester School Board voted last Thursday to remain fully remote at least through early February after Principal Valerie Carey told board members that staffing remains “significantly strained.”
Moving forward, area superintendents say the goal for schools remains providing full, in-person classes, while prioritizing health and safety. In order to move in that direction, district leaders like Witte say they will continue monitoring staffing levels, among other factors, every day.
“We’ll take it one at a time,” she said. “That’s all we can do.”