SWANZEY CENTER — Though the Monadnock Regional School Board voted earlier this month to include money for a school resource officer in its 2020-21 budget, some board members are still concerned that voters won’t have the chance to directly approve the position.
On Oct. 1, the board voted 5.361 to 3.358 to include the funds for the officer in the budget proposal rather than request them through a separate warrant article during the district’s annual voting in March. An attempt to rescind that vote failed during Tuesday night’s board meeting at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School.
The district has employed a school security officer, who cannot carry a gun on duty or make arrests, since 2013, according to a previous report in The Sentinel. It previously had a school resource officer — who has that authority — until voters rejected a warrant article to fund the position for the 2013-14 school year. That officer was stationed at the middle/high school in Swanzey Center for 11 years.
This armed officer would be an addition to the district’s security officer, Frank J. DeTurris of Swanzey, who was hired in 2015 and is a retired New York City Police Department detective.
Board member Cornelius “Neil” Moriarty of Richmond made a motion Tuesday to request funds for the officer through a warrant article. But Chairwoman Lisa Steadman of Troy said the motion was out of order because the board’s previous vote would need to be rescinded first.
After Moriarty attempted to challenge the chairwoman — but failed, as he was the only board member to vote in favor of this challenge — Winston Wright of Fitzwilliam made a motion to rescind the Oct. 1 vote.
A few board members brought up the cost of the position, which hasn’t been presented to the board yet. Superintendent Lisa A. Witte said at the Oct. 1 meeting that administration is still working out details with the Swanzey Police Department. Witte was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I abstained from the previous vote because I would like to see an SRO in the district, but I would like to see what those costs are before we put it into the budget,” board member Nicholas Mosher of Roxbury said.
Board member Eric Stanley of Swanzey agreed.
“I don’t want it to affect the budget in any way, and I think it could affect the budget. I’d like to have it stand on its own,” he said.
The motion to rescind failed on a weighted vote of 6.599 to 4.646, meaning the money will remain in the proposed operating budget. Moriarty, Mosher, Stanley, Wright and Elizabeth G. “Betty” Tatro of Swanzey voted in favor of rescinding the prior vote. Vice Chairman Scott Peters of Troy and Karen Wheeler of Gilsum were absent.