New Hampshire parents and educators have one more day to offer input to a state task force looking at how to reopen schools.
More than 41,000 people have already filled out the survey, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Education.
The School Transition, Reopening and Redesign Taskforce was formed to provide recommendations to state officials and local school districts about returning to school in the fall, after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted closures this spring.
The survey for parents and educators is open until Friday at 8 p.m. It can be accessed at education.nh.gov/survey2020.
Next week, the department will open a separate survey for any New Hampshire residents who want to share their thoughts on the topic.