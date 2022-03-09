WINCHESTER — Voters narrowly agreed to provide benefits to the school district’s paraprofessionals during the annual meeting Tuesday, along with the rest of this year’s warrant.
Residents OK’d the district’s entering into a two-year collective-bargaining agreement to offer health insurance to the school’s paraprofessionals, by a razor-thin margin, 339-336. These employees are not currently offered health benefits.
For fiscal year 2022-23, the district’s cost for the single health insurance plan will be $121,727 — 85 percent of the expense. The remaining 15 percent will be paid by the employee. The cost of the second year for the district will be $92,664.
Residents also approved a measure stipulating that, from fiscal year 2023 to 2028, the school district’s operating budget cannot increase at a rate higher than the annual inflation rate — based on the Social Security Administration’s cost-of-living adjustment — or exceed an increase of 3.5 percent from the previous fiscal year’s operating budget.
The measure is advisory since, at the town’s deliberative session in February, the district’s attorney and members of the school board said it would not be enforceable.
One of the main reasons is because, even if the article were approved, it wouldn’t prevent voters in the district from making changes to the operating budget each year, according to the district’s attorney, Kathy Peahl.
The article, which was submitted by petition, passed 376-270.
Voters also approved the proposed $12,667,870 operating budget, up about $268,000, or roughly 2 percent, from the figure voters approved last year. The article passed 344-335.
Additionally, Joni Hale Hadler ousted Jason Spaulding for a three-year seat on the school board, 353-279.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
