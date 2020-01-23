Local school officials have passed along a warning about an unsafe viral video "challenge" circulating on social media.
The activity spreading on the network TikTok involves partially inserting a phone charger into an electrical outlet and then sliding a penny down onto the exposed prongs. “The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire,” the Massachusetts state fire marshal warned in an advisory this week.
The advisory says Massachusetts officials are aware of at least two such incidents, including one that started a fire at a Westford, Mass., high school. The student or students responsible will face charges, according to the fire marshal.
The office of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene and six nearby school districts, shared the advisory with parents in an email Wednesday.
The email said officials are not aware of it happening in any local schools, but urged parents to talk to their children as a preventive measure.
“The video involves the unsafe use of electricity and could lead to serious injury,” the email said. “Please review the attached document for additional information and discuss the dangers with children of all ages.”