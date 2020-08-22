With the start of a new school year just a few weeks away, families across New Hampshire are preparing for their first back-to-school season in the era of COVID-19. But for school nurses, those preparations began months ago — not long after schools first closed their doors to stem the spread of the respiratory illness.
According to Paula MacKinnon, president of the N.H. School Nurses’ Association, this year will look markedly different for nurses across the state who are now tasked with identifying potential coronavirus cases as well as handling their traditional duties, such as administering daily medications and responding to injuries.
To help school nurses prepare, the association began crafting guidance back in May, she said, and offered professional development opportunities throughout the summer, such as a recent town hall event with the N.H. Academy of Pediatrics.
The nurses’ association released that guidance earlier this month. One of the recommendations is that schools create a separate sick room away from the nurse’s office to keep potential COVID-19 cases isolated from the rest of the school population. That will require schools to staff both areas, likely making it necessary for some districts to hire additional employees.
But not every district has the resources to do so, which has been a source of anxiety for some nurses across the state, MacKinnon said.
“So that’s a major concern that many of our school nurses have right now is — they don’t have the extra space, there isn’t extra staff, so how are they going to do both?” she said. “And, realistically, in the real world, they need to find a way, and it’s very difficult to do that.”
At Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School, which are adjacent to one another in Jaffrey, staff have converted a former classroom space for use as an isolation area, according to Andria Dion, the middle school nurse. The room has an outdoor exit, which will allow students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to leave the school grounds without coming back into contact with other kids and staff, she said.
Healthy students who must visit the nurse for routine reasons will be sent to a different area of the school, and teachers will be asked to call before sending students to the office so that staff can triage their needs and keep potential COVID-19 cases isolated.
Dion said the district’s nurses expect to see more students each day than they typically would in previous years, largely because the N.H. Department of Education’s back-to-school guidance requires that any student with symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19 be treated as a potential case of the illness and sent home immediately.
That means that every sniffle, headache and sore throat will require nurses to follow COVID-19 protocols. Students with chronic conditions, such as asthma or allergies, will be asked to share health information with schools to help staff distinguish their symptoms.
“A lot of the common childhood illnesses mimic the same symptoms of COVID, so that’s our challenge, where we typically would be able to provide symptomatic care and help them feel better,” Dion said.
Though it is not required under the state education department’s guidelines, the N.H. School Nurses’ Association recommends that students, staff and visitors wear cloth face coverings throughout the entire school day. In their individual reopening plans, school districts throughout the Monadnock Region are requiring that masks be worn in most situations.
MacKinnon noted that parents will also be asked to keep their children home from school whenever they display symptoms, even if they are minor.
“The expectations on which children should stay home and which come to school actually has dramatically changed. Gone are the days that a parent will be able to give their child an Advil for a minor headache and send them off to school,” she said. “Now we’re asking if that child could stay home.”
While nurses must put systems in place to protect students’ safety, they must also take precautions to ensure their own. Dion said there were concerns in the region about the availability of personal protective equipment, but Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District was able to obtain enough supplies to last through the beginning of the school year.
Still, some nurses with health concerns have opted not to return to school this year, according to MacKinnon, who said she knows of a few who chose to retire early in light of the pandemic.
Many nurses who plan to return come from a variety of backgrounds, Dion said, such as previously working in emergency rooms and pediatric offices. She said she’s confident that school nurses will rise to the challenge.
“I think that as long as we follow the guidelines, as nurses, we’re prepared for anything,” Dion said. “This isn’t going to be the first time we’re faced with illnesses.”