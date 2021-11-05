Months after the start of school, bus driver shortages continue, but local districts are working with bus companies to keep the problem from affecting students.
“This has been about a three-year problem, and then of course with COVID and everything, that was sort of the cherry on top,” said Jeff Finfrock, area manager of Student Transportation of America, the bus company that provides transport for ConVal.
The problem of not having enough drivers was anticipated in the summer, due to a years-long, industry-wide decline in numbers exacerbated by the pandemic. Not many people want to be in a part-time job with odd hours such as driving a bus, according to Finfrock, and COVID-19 caused workers across all economic sectors to make employment changes.
ConVal has had difficulty this year due to the shortage, with Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders occasionally bringing up the issue at school board meetings. When it came up at ConVal’s public forum in late September, she indicated that she had been prepared on more than one occasion to drive food-service vans to pick up students when driver shortages escalated.
“Unabashedly, if anyone wants to drive a bus, I’ll personally pay you at this point,” she said at the time.
Student Transportation of America is progressing slowly in its search for more drivers, according to Finfrock. The company is down on drivers collectively, he said, and while hiring is picking up, it’s slow going because of the length of training and the necessity of scheduling test dates with the state.
“It’s picking up, but obviously not at the pace that we would hope,” Finfrock said. He described seeing light at the end of the tunnel, “but it’s a very thin ray.”
In the meantime, he said the process of keeping up has been difficult.
“We’ve been doubling a lot of routes. We’ve absorbed some routes into existing routes and just doing everything in our power to be able to make sure we get all the students to school,” he said. “Every day is a new jigsaw puzzle for our individual managers and dispatchers when being down drivers.”
Other local districts have had to work around the shortage as well and have been successful in keeping the problem from impacting students.
“We are very fortunate that we’ve been able to do home-to-school transport without issue,” said Mascenic Superintendent Chris Martin.
She said this was possible due to the company Mascenic works with, Community Transportation, pulling out all the stops to cover their routes.
“They’ve been doing a fabulous job,” she said.
Community Transportation also works with the Jaffrey-Rindge district, and communications coordinator Nick Handy said that while they’ve dealt with driver shortages, “the company has worked hard to ensure that learners are getting to school and home in a timely manner.”
The district did have to eliminate one bus route that served Jaffrey families in early October. The stops in question were added to three other existing routes.
“We have been told that there could be some further changes down the road,” Handy said. “We would like to thank our families for being understanding and working with us.”
The biggest sticking point for the districts is transportation to sporting events. Handy said that Jaffrey-Rindge has been able to manage around the challenges, and Martin said Mascenic has had “hiccups.”
“We’ve had to move a couple of games in order to have a driver,” she said. “We’ve had to be creative with athletic transportation — not every day, but we’ve had some disruption there.”
When the winter sports season starts, that will be another test, but she expressed her faith in the bus company and its ability to do the job.
“Much like every other situation involved with COVID, everyone’s doing the best with what they have,” Martin said.
