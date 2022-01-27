Repairs to an ailing dam on Arch Street could begin this year, Keene education officials say, reversing earlier plans to raze the structure.
Renovation work on the Wilson Pond Dam — which is behind Alumni Field and maintained by the Keene School District — is still being planned, Kenneth Dooley, the district’s director of buildings and grounds, told city officials in a recent letter.
In an update reviewed by the city council’s Municipal Services, Facilities & Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday night, Dooley said the school district hopes construction will start later this year.
The Wilson Pond Dam’s future has been in question since state inspectors determined in 2015 the structure was in “very poor condition” and leaking in several places, The Sentinel reported previously. There were also cracks in the concrete around its drop inlet, according to the N.H. Dam Bureau investigation, and a Keene Board of Education member later said the dam was failing due to erosion.
In 2017, the dam was reclassified by the state from a non-menace structure to a low-hazard structure — meaning its failure or incorrect operation could result in low-level economic loss to structures or property, as well as road damage.
The board opted two years later to repair the Wilson Pond Dam for $430,000 as long as another entity — such as the city of Keene — agreed to be responsible for its upkeep after that.
“The hope was that if we took on the major expense this time around, we could then transfer maintenance to the city,” board Chairman George Downing said Wednesday. “… At the end of the day, there’s no real justification for a school district having this expense.”
But Keene officials declined to take on that responsibility, Downing said, and the board decided in January 2020 to remove the dam entirely.
Board members went back on those plans in the school district’s latest budget, instead allocating $250,000 to rehabilitate the structure. Their stated intention to remove the dam was largely a failed negotiating tactic meant to get someone else to take it over, Downing said Wednesday. He added that its removal would drain Wilson Pond, angering people who live there.
“Nobody on the current board wants to see that go away,” he said.
Education officials have had productive conversations with Keene Mayor George Hansel about possibly expanding how the pond is used, according to Downing. He declined, however, to comment on those specific ideas.
“We’ll see where that goes in the future,” he said.
The Keene School District has hired the Bedford engineering company DuBois & King to design the dam repairs, Dooley told city officials in his letter last week.
That work is nearly complete, he said, with the state yet to endorse a final proposal. Once approved, DuBois & King will start looking for a construction firm to handle the renovation, which Dooley said is meant to have “as minimal impact to the property as possible.”