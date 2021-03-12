STODDARD — Town residents on Thursday easily passed the school district’s $3.3 million budget proposal and a warrant article authorizing the district to retain a capped amount of unused funds at the end of the fiscal year, though the latter generated some discussion.
The budget, which is $24,645, or 0.8 percent, higher than the $3,255,453 voters approved last year, passed without any public comment from the 29 residents who attended the meeting at James Faulkner Elementary School.
School board Vice Chairwoman Lisa Davenport said the district won’t actually be spending more in the coming year but that the budget increase stems from a change in how the district receives federal grant funding. Before this year, she said, any federal grants the district received were handled by N.H. School Administrative Unit 24 and not included in the district’s operating budget. That is changing for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with the grants now reflected in the budget.
“So it’s just an accounting change, and it’s a revenue-neutral change,” Davenport said. “So, overall, the district budget reflects a spending increase of $49,000 from this accounting change. This is offset by the same amount in the grant funding awarded to us. So, this is, again, revenue-neutral and has no impact on the tax rate.”
After voters unanimously approved the budget, discussion turned to the warrant article allowing the district to keep unused money at the end of the fiscal year, up to 5 percent of the net property assessment value, in a contingency fund. For the current year, the town’s net assessment is $2,782,324, 5 percent of which is $139,116.20.
“It gives us the authority to retain up to five percent,” Davenport said of the article. “We may decide to retain nothing. We have discretion to say we’ll not retain anything. And we could say we’ll do two percent. We cannot exceed five percent.”
This year, she added, the article would not affect Stoddard’s school-related property tax rate, since the district currently has $483,000 in unused funds, and will finish the fiscal year with more than the maximum allowed to go into the contingency fund.
“So if we’re going to do this, this is the year to do it, because it’s not going to impact your taxes at all,” Davenport said. “Because if we fund the $139 [thousand], we’re still going to be giving back probably at least $300,000 to offset taxes. So, this would be the time to do it, and that’s why we chose to move forward with this at this time.”
Her husband, George Davenport, was the article’s most vocal opponent, arguing that the contingency fund would eliminate the voters’ rights to determine how any money in the fund is spent.
“If we give up our right by voting yes on Article 4, what this will do is establish a fund that effectively, the legislative body — the taxpayers — will have no control and no say,” he said.
Lisa Davenport noted that the school board would have to hold a public hearing before spending any of the money in the contingency fund. She added that the fund would give the district a greater ability to address unexpected expenses that would not be covered by one of the district’s three trust funds for extraordinary tuition costs; school building design, expansion, renovation and construction projects; and school buildings and grounds expenses.
“A contingency fund allows us the flexibility to fund other things, whether it’s some sort of emergency thing that we hadn’t predicted would happen and it wouldn’t be covered by those other things,” she said. “... We’re not looking at this as some slush fund so that we can, I don’t know, ... get a flat-screen TV in every classroom. That’s not our intention.”
The article establishing the contingency fund ultimately passed by a voice vote, with just a smattering of “nays.” Three other articles on the warrant — which would have added a total of $100,000 to the district’s three trust funds from unused funds at the end of the fiscal year — were tabled indefinitely because the earlier article passed.
“We’re not asking you to fund this and another $100,000 into those trust funds this year,” Lisa Davenport said before voters passed the contingency-fund article. ”Out of the different warrant articles, this would be our priority, and that’s why it’s presented first.”
Before moving on to the warrant, voters also re-elected four school district officers to three-year terms. Lisa Davenport, Moderator Daniel Eaton, Clerk Christine Haase and Treasurer Pamela Dionne were elected without contest.