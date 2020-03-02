MARLOW — Prompted by last year’s substantial spike in the Marlow School District budget, two residents are leading an effort to cut spending by nearly $200,000 by eliminating pre-K, reducing staff hours and combining three classrooms.
The proposal from residents Barry Corriveau and Richard Lammers, which they plan to introduce as an amendment at the annual school district meeting March 12, would drop the budget by $195,000. (Corriveau, a selectman, said he is pursuing this as a taxpayer and not acting in his capacity as an elected official.)
The two began conducting research and gathering public documents from the district to make their case, which they presented at an informational meeting Sunday afternoon.
Although school officials have the authority to use funds in the operating budget at their discretion, Lammers and Corriveau crafted the figure based on a few suggestions.
One is to eliminate the pre-K program at Perkins Academy, noting that most nearby schools don’t offer it, either. Of the six towns thatborder Marlow, only Alstead has a public school with pre-K, according to a directory on the N.H. Department of Education’s website.
They also proposed:
combining three grades into one classroom and eliminating a full-time teacher position;
dropping the principal from a 0.75 full-time equivalent position to half;
halving the staff for art, music and physical education programs, essentially dropping each from eight hours per week down to four;
decreasing a guidance counselor position from 0.3 full-time equivalent to 0.15, or from 12 hours per week to six;
decreasing a media services position from 0.25 full-time equivalent to 0.2, or from 10 hours per week to eight;
reducing a line item from $55,000 to $5,000 that, according to their presentation, the district has reserved for matching funds that may be needed for future grants.
The Marlow School District, which comprises Perkins Academy and sends its middle- and high-schoolers to Keene, is proposing a $2,362,084 operating budget for 2020-21. That’s a hike of about $282,000, or 13.5 percent, over the figure approved last year — and that budget was more than 30 percent higher than the one OK’d in 2018.
At last year’s school district meeting, board member and then-Chairwoman Marcia Levesque attributed the sharp increase to unexpected out-of-district placements for a handful of students with specific needs. State law mandates that, when a district can’t meet these needs, it covers the cost of sending children elsewhere.
But at a June school board meeting, two people identified themselves as guardians of those students and said they no longer needed such placements.
Corriveau and Lammers petitioned the board to hold a special school-district meeting in October to try to lower the budget by $250,000. While the majority of attendees voted in favor, state law required half of the town’s electorate to show up and cast ballots. The meeting fell far short of the 278 people needed, clocking in at just over 100.
Corriveau said Sunday that the large increase sparked conversations about how to lower the school district’s budget for the upcoming year.
After their presentation, Corriveau and Lammers said they’re fighting for “all those people that people never see” in town: veterans, people with disabilities and older residents on fixed incomes.
“Increasingly what we’re hearing from them is that they are frightened,” Corriveau said. “They don’t know how, if it keeps up, how they’re going to be able to stay where they are.”
He said the town is owed about $275,000 in back taxes from 2013 onward, and there’s concern that Marlow may have to take out a loan to make it through May, when taxes are due again.
Lammers argued that every entity should contribute to keeping taxes down and said, while the town has tightened its belt and delayed maintenance to keep the budget level, the school board hasn’t made the same effort.
The two men said they don’t feel their suggested cuts will have a lasting impact on the school or its students. And if people are interested in providing more services, Corriveau pointed out that they can fundraise for those programs.
“This isn’t something we want to do,” Lammers said. “This is something we feel we have to do given the town’s financial situation.”
He noted that Marlow’s lack of businesses pushes the tax burden wholly onto residents.
“There’s just a lot of people in this town that are hurting, and they just need a break,” Lammers said.
About 30 people listened to their presentation at the Odd Fellows Hall, including Tom Willey, a parent of 6-year-old twins who told a reporter the cuts are short-sighted.
“The problem that they’re describing is very real. Taxes have gone up a lot, and it isn’t sustainable,” he said.
But Willey argued that they haven’t offered other solutions aside from reducing or eliminating services at the school.
“Essentially in my opinion, what they’re doing is, they’re pitting two different groups against each other,” he said.
While he agreed people on fixed incomes could be negatively affected by another tax hike, Willey said school budget cuts would just shift the burden to working households with kids.
“And so they just want to provide the bare minimum, regardless of what that means to children and families,” Willey said, “and I’m not OK with that.”
In a phone interview Sunday evening, school board Chairwoman Christie Smith described the district’s position as between a rock and a hard place.
“We’re tasked with providing students in the building and in our whole district an education, as well as being responsible to the taxpayers in the town,” she said.
While sympathizing with the plight of those struggling with the costs, Smith said the solution is not as simple as eliminating a few figures.
“Just to look at a line item and say to cut it isn’t always the easiest answer,” she said. “… The effects that they have in the building are more than just, is it an adequate education or not.”
The two men pushing for the amendment said they’ve heard from many people who don’t support the cuts that providing the state-allowed minimum isn’t enough.
“If they want it different, let them go to the state and change the rules,” Corriveau said.
Lammers added: “An adequate education is all we can afford right now. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Marlow voters will decide on the budget at the school district’s annual meeting March 12 at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Perkins Academy.