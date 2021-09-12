A couple of weeks after New Hampshire's school voucher program went into effect, at least a thousand Granite State children have been signed up for the program, Education Commission Frank Edelblut said over the weekend.
Edelblut was in Keene to address the Cheshire County Republican Committee at its regular meeting, held Saturday morning at the former county courthouse. The commissioner pushed back against some of the criticism of the state's controversial school choice program, which passed earlier this year and took effect in late August, and explained how it works.
"You are on the right side of history with regard to educational choice," Edelblut told Saturday's crowd. "The design of Education Freedom Accounts is to help students for whom the current system is not meeting their needs."
On Saturday, Edelblut said that the number of people to sign up for the program was about 1,000 and continuing to increase. The program, which is open to families with an income less than 300 times the federal poverty limit, is being administered by a nonprofit called the Children's Scholarship Fund, which will receive a fee up to 10 percent annually on each account.
School choice programs, which aim to give families more control over where their children go to school, have been a hot-button issue, with opponents arguing that they divert funds away from public schools and that taxpayer money is being used for private, including religious, schools. In New Hampshire, property taxpayers shoulder a heavy financial burden when it comes to funding their local school districts, and residents have long called for the state to provide more education funding.
But according to Edelblut, the school choice program would save districts money over time. He told those at Saturday's meeting that it costs $20,000 to educate a student in New Hampshire public schools, and when a student signs up for the program, $5,000 goes to the account, minus the administration fee, while the other $15,000 stays with the school district.
"They're not educating the child and they got the $15,000," he told the audience on Saturday. "So all of a sudden, you've got more money for the kids that are in the district. You also have the opportunity, if you're not educating that kid, maybe you can find some cost reductions over some time, and eliminate and save the taxpayers some money in the long run."
Following the meeting, Edelblut told The Sentinel that for the first year of a student's enrollment in the program, the $5,000 for the account would also be paid to the school district, so the district's payment from the state would still total $20,000. In the second year, it would decline by half, and the third year to 25 percent. After that the district would not receive any percentage of the $5,000.
Earlier this month, Edelblut told WMUR that the state was preparing to accommodate between 1,000 and 1,500 accounts. However, this number is far higher than the originally anticipated, which has stoked concerns from opponents of the programs.
According to the New Hampshire Bulletin, Democrats have expressed interest in lowering the income cap, with Rep. David Luneau, a Hopkinton Democrat, saying he planned to put forth legislation this month to limit the number of awards that can be issued annually.
"[Gov. Chris] Sununu’s school voucher scheme takes money from our public schools and sends it to private, religious, and home schools,” Luneau said in a statement. “Now we are being told that millions more than expected in taxpayer dollars will be siphoned off for these vouchers. We need to put a cap on program costs based on what was presented to the Legislature by the commissioner, so that New Hampshire can plan appropriately."
Republicans, meanwhile, have said that the cap at 300 percent of the federal poverty guideline ($79,500 annually for a family of four) was meant to give the program a cautious start, and that the idea of raising or eliminating the cap is being explored, according to the Bulletin.
Members of the crowd at Saturday's Republican committee meeting lauded the program, with several expressing frustration with their local school districts, particularly with remote learning during the pandemic. Others voiced concerns about critical race theory — an academic framework that approaches the study of the United States through a lens of race and power and holds that systemic racism is a part of American institutions.
The theory has been decried by Republicans, who believe that the theory causes more divisiveness in an already-divided nation. The state budget trailer bill approved earlier this year includes a prohibition on teaching so-called "divisive concepts," which has stirred up confusion about what subjects are allowed to be discussed in schools.
Following Edelblut's address, the local GOP committee held its regular business meeting, during which members approved a resolution calling on President Joe Biden to resign or be removed from office due to his handling of the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a news release issued after the meeting, Chairman Richard Merkt questioned whether Biden was up to the task of being president.
"It is one thing when Joe Biden thoughtlessly careens from one policy blunder to the next, but in this case, his carelessness wasted the lives of 13 young Americans," Merkt wrote. “As a simple matter of military and public safety, America cannot afford to have Biden remain in office."