The Marlborough School District held its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 3, where voters passed an amended operating budget of $6,113,606. This is up $75,046, or about 1.2 percent, from the $6,038,560 budget voters approved last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Contested races: Noel Aderer, Casper Bemis and incumbent Mark Polifrone are running for two one-year terms on the school board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 1 to 9 p.m., the Marlborough Elementary School gymnasium, 41 Fitch Court