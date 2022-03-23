The Keene Board of Education on Tuesday issued a directive to administrators to use all tools available — including expulsions and suspensions — to correct ongoing safety and behavioral issues at the high school.
At a board meeting Tuesday evening, which came on the heels of an altercation at the high school Friday, the newest board member also called for the superintendent to resign over the challenges that have arisen at the school, though the proposal did not appear to gain much traction.
Behavioral issues — including fighting, vandalism and vaping — have plagued the school year at Keene High. That boiled over with the Friday incident, described by police at the time as a “minor fight,” and a subsequent protest Monday by dozens of high school students and several parents.
The board spent much meeting, which lasted more than two hours at the N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 offices on Maple Avenue, discussing how to ensure the high school remains safe for the remainder of the school year.
“Enough is enough. If you don’t want to get along, we expect the superintendent, for those people, to start expulsion hearings,” board member Kris Roberts said. “Because if you can’t get along and you’re going to endanger any of our other students, you don’t belong in our school.”
No student should feel unsafe when coming to school, Roberts said. He added that believes that the school is a safe place and that he has four grandchildren and two nephews in the school who he feels are safe there.
George Downing, who was unanimously reelected as board chairman at the beginning of the meeting, said 95 percent of the students at the high school come in everyday prepared to learn, while about 5 percent cause disruptions.
“It’s time to deal with that 5 percent of students and make the building safe for everyone else for the last three months of this year,” Downing said.
Since the incident Friday, school officials have signaled a hardline approach to behavioral issues at Keene High. With the new directive issued Tuesday, the board has essentially endorsed that approach.
In a joint statement issued Monday afternoon, Downing, SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay and Keene High Principal Cindy Gallagher said, "The behaviors which cause our school community to feel unsafe are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated! We will move forward swiftly with the appropriate consequences for the students who are not attending school for the purposes of learning, up to and including expulsion in compliance with our policies and the laws of New Hampshire.”
The board issued the directive to the administration by unanimous vote Tuesday. In doing so, the board instructed the administration to use all available tools to correct the safety issues at the school.
The board also scheduled a special meeting for next Tuesday to begin developing analytics to measure the success of the district's new approach. The board asked Malay to prepare for that meeting a draft template for a survey to gather feedback from teachers, and any statistics on incidents he can provide.
“The bottom line is the kids deserve to be in a safe environment, so do our staff,” Malay said. “The tools that this board has given us have been implemented.”
Malay said he has already held more expulsion hearings this year than in his six years as superintendent, but that this has not stopped the behavior challenges. Still, the administration has “pretty much identified who those five percent” of students who are causing disruptions are, he said, and will be moving forward with consequences.
After the protest Monday, two parents of students who demonstrated told The Sentinel their children had been suspended for participating.
This week, Malay said, some students and staff at the school — which enrolls students from Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Westmoreland and Winchester — are reporting fewer disruptions.
“The students and teachers that I have spoken to over the last two days have said it has been quite refreshing these last two days without these 30 individuals who have been very disruptive,” he said.
Many of the students and parents at the protest Monday blamed the administration for the safety issues at the school, some of them calling for Gallagher, the principal, to be fired.
The Sentinel has previously reported that two of the students who say they were involved in the incident and their parents have alleged that Gallagher placed her hands on one of the students leading up to the incident. This did not come up during the public session at Tuesday’s meeting and neither police nor school administrators have commented on the specifics of the incident.
Early in the discussion, newly elected board member Randy Filiault, who is also a city councilor, called for Malay’s resignation. Filiault read from a letter, which he said he had drafted even before Friday’s incident, and which cited “serious problems” with violence at Keene High and multiple resignations of teachers and staff at the school.
“The current Keene School District administration has lost the confidence of the community, teachers, staff [and] students,” Filiault said.
However, Roberts said that the board of education does not have the ability to hire or fire the superintendent. That is the responsibility of the SAU, he said.
“I don't agree that the superintendent did a bad job. I don't agree that any of his employees did a bad job,” Roberts said. “This period has been challenging.”
Filiault said he did not expect an immediate vote by the board but rather would like them to consider it moving forward.