WESTMORELAND — Most mornings, typically about five days a week, Richard Schmidt heads out dressed in camouflage, with a foldable chair slung over his shoulder and a Canon camera with a 600mm lens in his hands. Then, he waits.

20221126-LOC-Schmidt Filer1

This image of a fawn, taken out Richard Schmidt’s kitchen Window in Westmoreland, won him a 2017

Sentinel photo contest. He says submitting photos for publication gives his hobby more purpose.
20221126-LOC-PROFILESCHMIDTdip

Richard Schmidt waits patiently and quietly for animals to emerge during a wildlife photoshoot in Westmoreland Tuesday, November 15. 
20221126-LOC-PROFILESCHMIDT-5

Richard Schmidt spots a flock of geese flying over the Connecticut River while he is out photographing Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, in Westmoreland. Schmidt was introduced to photography about seven years ago by his late friend Walter Lau, a close friend he met in 2008 after moving to the area in 2006.
20221126-LOC-PROFILESCHMIDT-4

Richard Schmidt pauses a moment to watch a flock of geese fly overhead on his way to his favorite spot for photography along the Connecticut River in Westmoreland. Schmidt has seen otters, mink, beavers, king fishers, geese, ducks, rabbits and woodchucks, to name a few animals, in this spot over the years.

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.