Schapiro released a statement saying that currently adults in New Hampshire receiving Medicaid have no choice other than to go to the hospital when they are suffering dental pain.
"Making available comprehensive preventative and restorative oral health care is critical to maintaining overall health, preventing pain, and suffering, and decreasing costs associated with emergency room visits," he said.
"This bill will provide low-income residents receiving Medicaid benefits dignity in receiving routine, affordable dental healthcare. I look forward to its passage in the Senate on the road to Governor Sununu’s desk."
Voting in favor of the bill were 157 Democrats and 79 Republicans.
Voting against it were one Democrat and 99 Republicans, including local Reps. Jennifer Rhodes of Winchester and James Qualey and Matthew Santonastaso, both of Rindge. These same three Cheshire County representatives voted against the measure in the previous House vote in January.
Schapiro said the bill is estimated to require $6.9 million in state funds per year. The yearly federal share would be about $17 million.
For comparison, the entire state budget is about $6.5 billion per year.
For the first three years, state funding would come from a $21 million settlement the state has reached with Centene Corp. over pharmacy benefit services costs in the Medicaid program, including the pricing of prescription drugs.
Most states provide some dental benefits for adults in Medicaid, with those benefits varying widely, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit health analysis organization.
As many as 85,000 people in New Hampshire could gain dental coverage under the measure. Benefits would start April 1, 2023.
The federal government requires dental benefits for children on Medicaid, the system that provides health care to people of low income. Adult dental coverage is optional.