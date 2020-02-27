More than six months ahead of New Hampshire’s Sept. 8 primary for state elections, a House member from Keene says his mind is made up for governor.
In a letter to the editor he recently submitted to The Sentinel, N.H. Rep. Joe Schapiro says he’s backing Andru Volinsky for Concord’s corner office. Schapiro is one of two Democrats representing all five of Keene’s wards in Cheshire House District 16.
Volinsky, D-Concord, is an executive councilor, representing the Elm City and a slew of other local communities as part of the expansive council District 2.
Schapiro’s letter doesn’t mention Volinsky’s opponent in the Democratic primary, N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord. Instead, Schapiro criticizes Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s track record of vetoing a total of 57 bills in the 2019 legislative session and refutes the notion that the Newfields resident running for a third term as governor is a moderate.
Meanwhile, Schapiro touts Volinsky’s experience as the lead attorney on the Claremont education-funding litigation and says Volinsky would work to make health care more accessible, sign “livable wage” legislation and treat climate change “with the urgency that it so desperately deserves.”