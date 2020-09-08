Updated 12:45 p.m.
RINDGE — Kenneth Roy always votes in person, and today's primary election is no exception.
But for the first time in his 73 years, Roy brought a new item with him to the polls Tuesday: a vinyl glove.
"I'm being as careful as I can be," he said, noting that his age puts him at higher risk if he were to contract COVID-19.
But, he said the precautions in place at Rindge Memorial School — such as hand sanitizing stations at the doors and lines taped on the gymnasium floor marking six feet of distance between voters — made him feel safe as he cast his ballot in the Democratic primary.
Tina Hamolsky, 64, also wore vinyl gloves, and a navy blue face mask covered in the word, "VOTE." Hamolsky voted in person because she felt it was a "safer bet" than mailing in an absentee ballot.
Despite concerns with mail-in voting, including postal delays, Rindge has seen an increase of more than 125 absentee ballots over last Election Day, Town Clerk Lauralei Knight said. Still, after a relatively slow start to in-person voting Tuesday, she said more people have trickled in to vote as the day has gone on.
Polls statewide are open until 7 p.m.