Scattered power outages are affecting about 230 homes throughout the Monadnock Region Monday morning after storms overnight brought rain and wind gusts.
“The outages were primarily caused by the strong winds bringing tree limbs down onto the lines,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said Monday morning. “Breezy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, so there may be additional outages as those winds continue throughout the day.”
The Eversource online outage map showed outages stretching from the Hinsdale area, along the Massachusetts border, and up through Jaffrey, Peterborough and as far north as Nelson. The biggest cluster of outages was in and around Richmond, where about 65 customers were without power.
All of the area outages were reported after 10 p.m. Sunday, and Hinkle said Eversource expects to restore existing outages by the end of the day Monday. Any new outages throughout the day may take longer to restore, he added.
Eversource restored power to 5,300 customers statewide overnight Sunday into Monday, Hinkle said, and crews are now focusing on the western New Hampshire, which was hardest hit by the outages.