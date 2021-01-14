Savings Bank of Walpole has warned customers of recent fraudulent efforts to obtain their banking information, after approximately a dozen SBW clients fell prey to a fraud scheme in the past week and had money transferred out of their accounts.
“Over the past several days, fraudsters posing as SBW employees contacted some of our customers in an attempt to gain personal banking information,” the bank said Tuesday night in an email that was also posted on its website.
SBW, which has branch locations in Keene and Walpole, was alerted late last week to the fraudulent activity, when several customers received a text message asking them to verify a nonexistent transaction, according to Dominic Perkins, senior vice president of retail administration. After responding to a prompt about whether the transaction was legitimate, customers received a phone call from the fraudsters asking them for personal banking information, which allowed the fraudsters to access their respective online accounts, he said.
As of Monday, the bank had identified approximately 12 customers who had money transferred from their accounts, Perkins said, leading SBW to disable temporarily its person-to-person transfer system.
He declined to share how much money was lost but said the bank has since reimbursed each customer fully. Perkins was not aware of any more fraudulent activity since Monday.
"With stimulus payments coming in, this is the time that fraudsters try to [scam] customers," he said.
SBW reminded customers in its email Tuesday that it will never call, text or email them asking for account numbers, PINs, debit card numbers or online banking login credentials. The bank urged anyone who is contacted similarly to refuse the request.
The bank has also asked customers who may have provided their personal banking information to someone claiming to be from SBW to contact its customer support line immediately at 877-925-7653 or via email using the “Contact Us” form on its website.