The Savings Bank of Walpole announced Thursday it will reopen its branch lobbies for walk-in business next week.
Starting Monday, with limited capacity and safety measures in place, normal operations will resume, according to a news release from the bank.
“As we reopen our lobbies, ensuring the health and safety of our customers, employees and our community is our top priority,” President Mark Bodin said in a prepared statement.
Precautionary measures at the banks include plexiglass panels between customers and staff, as well as posting designated staff at the entry of each branch to assist customers as they arrive. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available for customer use, the release says.
For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 352-1822.