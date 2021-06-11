WINCHESTER — Savings Bank of Walpole will open a new location in Winchester later this year.
The branch will replace the former TD Bank location — which closed April 23 — next to Kulick’s Market on Warwick Road.
Since the TD Bank branch closed, the next closest bank has been in Keene, said Savings Bank of Walpole President Mark Bodin.
“I know for a lot of people there [in Winchester], that was a hardship, not having a bank just to walk to,” he said.
This will be Savings Bank of Walpole’s sixth location in Cheshire County, with three branches in Keene and two in Walpole.
“The Monadnock Region is our home and we felt a sense of duty to explore how we can expand to serve Winchester and the surrounding area,” Bodin said in a news release. “The ability to move into an established bank facility along with the support from the town’s businesses, residents and town leadership played a big role in our decision to move forward.”
Bodin said that Ben Kilanski, chairman of the Winchester selectboard, contacted Savings Bank of Walpole in February, after TD Bank announced it would close the branch.
According to the release, other businesses and residents had also reached out to ask the bank to consider opening a branch in Winchester.
“We feel that Savings Bank of Walpole will be a huge asset to our Town,” Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner said in the release. “On behalf of the residents and the Town of Winchester we would like to take this time to welcome Savings Bank of Walpole to Winchester.“
The facility will be renovated over the summer and is expected to open around Labor Day.