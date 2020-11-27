With COVID-19 cases increasing statewide, the Savings Bank of Walpole is temporarily closing its lobbies to the public, according to an announcement on the bank’s website.
The lobby will be open by appointment only, starting Monday.
The bank will remain open for business, with customers still having access to its drive-up windows, ATMs, night depositories and, if necessary, in-person appointments.
“This decision was not made lightly,” the announcement says. “However, we feel strongly that we need to do our part for our staff, customers and community.”