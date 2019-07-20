Savings Bank of Walpole received four New England Banking Magazine Choice Awards for banking excellence at the annual Best Bank Expo.
The awards recognize banks that receive the highest ratings from their own customers in customer service, technology, community contribution and overall quality. The top three institutions in each category from each region in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and statewide in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, are recognized. Savings Bank of Walpole ranked in the top two in each category, earning top state honors for community contribution and overall quality.
Accepting the awards was Mark Bodin, bank president. Bodin also sat on a panel of bankers representing institutions that consistently rank at the top in independent consumer surveys, to discuss best practices in the industry.
“There was widespread interest in our innovative community engagement program among the bankers at the conference,” Bodin said. “Receiving these awards is an honor — and it also means that our efforts are resonating with our customers — and making them happy.”
Savings Bank of Walpole is headquartered in Walpole and serves the Connecticut River Valley and Monadnock Regions of New Hampshire and Vermont from offices in Walpole and Keene.