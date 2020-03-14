In response to concerns about coronavirus, officials in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, the Monadnock Regional School District and the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District announced Saturday that they will temporarily close schools to in-person instruction effective Monday. The ConVal Regional School District made a similar announcement the evening before.
In SAU 29 — which covers the Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland districts — all schools will be closed to students beginning Monday until at least March 27.
Essential staff will still report to the schools on Monday and Tuesday. And on Wednesday, all staff will report, to finalize "a comprehensive remote learning plan that will be mindful of all of our learners throughout our school system."
Teachers and staff will be working during that time to finalize plans for remote learning if the schools must remain closed beyond the 27th.
Classes will not be held during the closure, but Superintendent Robert Malay stated in a letter to families and staff Saturday that if a plan is finished before March 27, it will be implemented immediately.
In Monadnock — which comprises Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — schools will be closing Monday until at least April 6, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page. Remote learning will begin Wednesday.
All after-school activities are suspended indefinitely, the post says.
In a post on the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District's Facebook page Saturday morning, Superintendent Reuben Duncan said there will be no school starting Monday, and that after-school activities are immediately suspended "until further notice." His post stated that families would receive a letter later in the day with more information about the anticipated time frame of the closure, as well as about remote learning.
More information about plans in SAU 29 is available at bit.ly/3cWYObn
More information about plans in the Monadnock district is available at bit.ly/39RwWDI
SAU 29 and Monadnock's announcements come on the heels of news from the ConVal Regional School District Friday that it was it was canceling school and after-school activities until further notice, with remote instruction to begin Wednesday. The district said in a letter to families that its goal is to return to school April 6, but cautioned it could be longer.
ConVal covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.