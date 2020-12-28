Schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 will begin the second semester with two more weeks of remote learning, with the goal of returning to some in-person instruction on Jan. 19, Superintendent Robert Malay announced Monday.
Malay said the two-week extension of remote learning is a "precautionary measure" prompted largely by the heightened potential for coronavirus transmission if families and school staff traveled or gathered with people outside their homes for Christmas.
"The [COVID-19] numbers are starting to trickle downward, but quite frankly there’s a lot of uncertainty with holiday travel and gatherings," Malay said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "So we want to have that grace period to have better certainty."
SAU 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — switched from a hybrid model to fully remote instruction after Thanksgiving, amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Schools were previously scheduled to return to a mix of in-person and online classes when winter break ends Jan. 4.
"I realize that many people were hopeful we would be back onsite on January 4th," Malay wrote in a post on the SAU 29 website. "You are not alone as I was hopeful for that as well. I know that my children, like many others, respond better onsite than they do remotely and I want us all to get back there as soon as we can with high levels of confidence that we will all be safe."
Before Thanksgiving, most SAU 29 schools were operating under a hybrid model, in which students attend in-person classes two days a week and learn remotely for three days. Students at Marlborough and Westmoreland schools had been going to class in-person five days a week, and Chesterfield School was in the process of shifting to full on-site instruction. SAU 29 families also have the option for their children to learn fully remotely this entire school year.
Since SAU 29 switched to fully remote classes in November, a "very limited" number of students have been attending some in-school instruction, Malay said. This includes students who receive certain special education services, and others whose coursework can't be completed remotely, such as students enrolled in more technical, hands-on classes at the Cheshire Career Center.
Those opportunities will continue when classes resume next week, Malay said.
SAU 29's continuation of remote learning brings it in line with the majority of local school districts that are beginning the semester remotely next week, and planning to return to some in-person classes after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The ConVal Regional School District — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — switched to fully remote learning after Thanksgiving, and plans to bring students back to school on Jan. 19. This transition was written into ConVal’s reopening plan over the summer in anticipation of a second wave of the novel coronavirus around the holidays.
The Fall Mountain Regional School District — which covers Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Langdon and Walpole — also intends to resume hybrid instruction on Jan. 19. The district moved to remote instruction on Nov. 30 because of rising cases throughout the region.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District transitioned to remote learning two weeks earlier, following several COVID-19 cases within the schools there. The school board voted unanimously on Dec. 7 to continue with online learning through Jan. 19.
Students in Hinsdale are also slated to begin the new semester remotely until Jan. 19. The district finished the first semester fully remote last week after three students at Hinsdale Elementary School and one bus driver contracted COVID-19, according to a post on the district's website.
The Winchester School Board is scheduled to consider whether to switch back to a hybrid model at its meeting next Thursday. Winchester School has been operating remotely since Nov. 16 due to the spike in coronavirus cases locally.
The Monadnock Regional School District remains the only area district planning to return from winter break next week with a hybrid model. Board members in the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — have said they believe schools remain safe despite rising coronavirus cases throughout the region, and students benefit from at least some in-person learning. The board is scheduled to reconsider switching to fully remote learning at its meeting next Tuesday.