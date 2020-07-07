Schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 are preparing for a potential mix of in-person and online classes to begin the new academic year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft plan released Monday.
The 19-page document, posted on the SAU 29 website, envisions everything from possibly staggering school-day start and dismissal times to sanitizing classrooms daily.
The draft plan provides a framework for schools in the Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland districts to follow as they build their own specific plans. Those plans will continue to evolve throughout the summer, subject to the latest public health information and government guidance, according to Superintendent Robert Malay.
"I want to remind everyone that the framework is not a final decision on what model we will be implementing and advise that it was created with maintaining flexibility in mind," Malay wrote in a message on the SAU 29 website.
Parents, students, school staff and community members can offer feedback on the draft plan by taking a survey on the SAU 29 website. The survey will be open until 8 a.m. next Monday, July 13. After that, SAU 29 leaders will review the feedback and incorporate it into a final plan set to be released the week of July 20.
"There is still a significant amount of work that we will need to do in order to be ready to resume educating our children/students," Malay wrote. "... I am fairly certain that when the feedback comes in from our broader community of stakeholders, there will be additional items that will need to be addressed."
For now, the draft framework lays out possible strategies for schools to address issues ranging from social distancing and personal protective equipment requirements to extracurricular activities and transportation to and from school. All of the potential plans are broken into three categories, based on whether classes will be offered in-person, online or in a hybrid model.
If schools reopen, or follow a hybrid model, the SAU 29 framework recommends schools consider spreading out student arrival and dismissal times to limit large gatherings, maximize the space between desks within classrooms and make hallways one-way where possible. The framework also indicates that hand-sanitizing stations would be set up at the entrances to all school buildings, and any staff member or student showing symptoms of respiratory illness or fever would be required to stay home.
The framework offers different options and suggestions for such scenarios, but final decisions will be up to individual schools, Malay said.
"As we work toward finalizing the framework, each building site will work through what those specific details will be for their individual locations," he wrote. "Again, to hopefully be clear, the framework is intentionally designed to serve as a guide for all buildings to prepare site specific procedures that will best serve each individual location."
Malay also said that, unless the state issues specific requirements for school reopening, SAU 29 schools will make their own decisions based on the most up-to-date advice of public health officials at the beginning of the new school year. That information will continue to change as the 2020-21 school year approaches, Malay added.
The SAU 29 draft framework is based on the work of three focus groups, which have been meeting since early June and concentrated on academics and instruction, student and staff services, and operations and logistics, respectively. These focus groups, made up staff members from SAU 29 districts, designed an initial survey that garnered 2,681 responses over the course of one week in mid-June.
Those responses, along with a sample of school reopening plans from around New Hampshire and other states, serve as the basis for SAU 29's draft reopening framework.
Separately, a statewide school reopening task force has developed recommendations for Gov. Chris Sununu, who is expected to issue the state's official guidance for school reopening in mid-July. Schools throughout the state will be able to use those guidelines to inform their own individual reopening plans.