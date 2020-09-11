The first day of school started as usual for Robert Malay.
The N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 superintendent made his rounds at the schools he oversees Thursday, asking principals where he could lend a helping hand.
But this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and new safety protocols, Malay had a few more fires to put out than normal.
“The hardest part is getting started,” he said Thursday morning, outside of Keene Middle School. “You think your plan looks really good ... and then when you put it into practice you see you need to make adjustments.”
Malay arrived at the middle school around 8:15 a.m. — just before students were allowed into the building — stopping on his way to the main entrance to check in with the staff members-turned-crossing guards and bus drivers who were outside.
Malay peeked his head into each bus that had already arrived, saying hi to the masked students and asking about their summer.
“I asked them all if they were happy to be back, and every one of them said, ‘Oh yes,’” he later told the main office staff.
More than 1,600 students returned to the classroom — both virtually and in person — Thursday across 11 schools in the SAU, which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland.
Keene High School students won’t return until Monday due to a power outage Tuesday that delayed staff preparation.
Aside from the Marlborough School District — which has students and teachers completely on site this fall — SAU29 districts are adopting a hybrid model to start the school year, blending virtual and in-person instruction. (Chesterfield School District will switch to this model in October, Malay said, but is starting the year fully remote.)
Thursday marked the first day since March that SAU 29 students and teachers had in-person instruction due to the pandemic, which prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to order schools to finish the spring semester remotely. Since then, school districts have been working to develop back-to-school plans that keep children and staff safe.
Thursday morning at Keene Middle School, Principal Deanna Zilske sent Malay to the front of the building to assist staff members who were checking in students as they exited the buses.
Students were required to fill out a quick online survey before leaving their houses to ensure they’re healthy enough to attend, as they will have to do each morning they are scheduled for in-person classes. Ideally, though, Malay said students would fill it out every day.
Questions include whether they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, have any symptoms of the viral disease or have a temperature over 100 degrees.
Like at other schools in the SAU, staff members had lists of students who had not yet completed the survey, and when they arrived — either by bus or parent drop-off — they were asked health-screening questions and had their temperatures taken before going inside.
But with this new protocol to get kids out of vehicles and into the school, there were a few hurdles to overcome.
At first, students exited buses one by one and were asked if they had been screened yet. However, this backed up the buses and the cars dropping off students, leading to a heavy traffic jam on Maple Avenue.
Within 10 minutes, Malay worked with staff to reassess. Students began exiting the bus all at once and were redirected to a staff member who checked them on the sidewalk.
Malay noted that exiting all at once is how it was done at Fuller Elementary School on Thursday morning, and it had no traffic issues.
After about 25 minutes, all the buses at Keene Middle School were unloaded.
“A lot of lessons learned today,” Malay told staff after the buses cleared. “It’s all right, it’s a brand-new procedure.”
Malay later told The Sentinel that adjusting to the new arrival protocol is one of the biggest concerns this year, in addition to ensuring students are comfortable and safe inside their classrooms.
“Getting everyone into the routine of filling out that daily screener, that will take a little time,” he said. “I’m sure that there were folks who had trouble with it and so we will problem-solve with that to make sure it’s as seamless as possible.” Another challenge is remote learning on the high-school level, Malay said.
SAU 29’s hybrid model calls for students to be divided into two groups, with half attending in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half in school on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will learn remotely while schools undergo a deep cleaning.
Malay explained that because high-school students have so many course options to choose from and vastly different class schedules from one another, it is a little more difficult to staff the remote learning option.
For the other schools, Malay added, the remote learning option is “rock solid.” And any kinks in the high school’s virtual instruction will be worked out in the coming weeks.
Otherwise, Malay said, he’s confident in the SAU’s plans for the year, and is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy — as much as possible — with his students and staff.
Similar to what normally happens in elementary schools, Malay said middle school students this year will stay in the same classroom all day while teachers rotate, to avoid situations where social distancing is difficult.
Administrators will visit each school often to ensure safety protocols are enforced and running smoothly. If they run into any hiccups, Malay said, plans will be adjusted, as they were Thursday morning outside the middle school.
But overall, he said, he’s confident in his staff’s ability to make this school year work, regardless of its many challenges.
“It’s a new world,” Malay said. “We’ll be better at it tomorrow, and by next week it’ll be second nature.”