N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 will welcome a new assistant superintendent this summer following Dotty Frazier’s retirement after 37 years with the SAU, Superintendent Robert Malay announced Friday.
Ben White will join SAU 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — July 1, according to a news release from the superintendent’s office.
White, who currently works as the director of curriculum, communication, innovation and virtual learning for the Mount Mansfield Unified School District in Jericho, Vt., said he is excited to make the move to Cheshire County.
“I am looking forward to building relationships with all stakeholders to learn more about how we can best support students, explore new innovative pathways for learning, and develop systems that support staff in providing an exceptional education,” White said in the release.
He holds a doctorate of education in K-12 school leadership from New England College in Henniker, according to the release, and also works as an adjunct professor at Castleton University in Vermont. White has also worked as an elementary and middle school teacher and principal.
A search committee of SAU 29 administrators and school board members reviewed 19 applications for the assistant superintendent job, and selected five candidates to interview, according to the release. Two of those candidates withdrew to take positions elsewhere, and the search committee ultimately recommended White for the job.
“Dr. White brings with him a commitment to innovation in learning as well as a desire to continuously engage stakeholders, while fostering a culture of transparency and equity for all within the school community,” Malay said in the release. “His belief system aligns with the core beliefs held by the staff, administration, board members and stakeholders of SAU 29. Ben will have some big shoes to fill, however, I am confident he is up to the task.”
Frazier joined SAU 29 in 1984 as teaching principal at Wells Memorial School in Harrisville, where she worked until 1998. For the next five years, she was principal at Franklin Elementary School in Keene before becoming Keene Middle School principal in 2003. She held that role until 2017, when she shifted into her current role with the SAU.
White, who plans to move to the area with his wife, Liz, according to the release, will join Malay and Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell to provide leadership and oversight for SAU 29 schools.