Students and staff in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 schools will wear masks indoors when COVID-19 community transmission is considered "substantial," following guidance from the state health department, school officials announced Tuesday.
The previous version of SAU 29's opening plan did not require masks to be worn indoors, Superintendent Robert Malay said in an interview Wednesday.
“That was absolutely at a time when community transmission was significantly lower,” he said, adding that the increase in transmission rates in recent weeks compelled the district to update its masking guidelines.
Last Tuesday, the Keene Board of Education reaffirmed the policy to make masks optional for students and staff, but Malay noted at that meeting that schools and child care centers would be meeting with state health officials the next day.
The health department has since created a grid that outlines when it recommends masking in schools. Among the recommendations are to have everyone wear masks when community transmission is "substantial."
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services says all 10 counties in the state are now experiencing "substantial" transmission. The state has three levels, with substantial as the highest.
All schools within SAU 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — will follow the state's mask matrix, according to the Tuesday announcement, which was sent to parents and posted online. Each Friday, there will be an announcement outlining the following week’s masking requirements.
The new policy takes effect Monday.
Because community transmission rates have the potential to change quickly, the district wants to provide clarity each week, Malay said Wednesday.