Shortly after a Keene school board member called for Superintendent Robert Malay’s resignation, the N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 board voted unanimously to affirm its support for him and other central office employees.
“The SAU 29 School Board appreciates the work of Superintendent Malay and the central office staff in recognizing the unique challenges we face, working with building staff to look for solutions, bringing these proposals to our boards for our consideration, and continuing to assess the effectiveness of these measures and propose changes or new solutions,” a letter signed by board Chair Ege Cordell of Chesterfield and Vice Chair George Downing of Keene says.
Malay said he appreciated the letter.
“I’m very grateful to have had the privilege to work with a number of board members who have recognized the demands that the entire staff ... have been faced with before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and now we’re coming out of the pandemic.”
The board published the letter to its website Monday, a few weeks after Keene Board of Education member Randy Filiault called for Malay to step down.
“The current Keene School District administration has lost the confidence of the community, teachers, staff [and] students,” Filiault, who was elected to his seat last month, said at a March 22 Keene Board of Education meeting.
The SAU 29 board is composed of the school board members in each of the seven districts in the unit — Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland. Members of that board voted to support Malay and the central office at a meeting on March 30, Cordell said.
Cordell said the letter was not in response to Filiault’s comments last month, but rather something the board has been planning to do for a while. The letter was a long time coming as Malay and his staff have handled the pandemic and its challenges exceptionally well, she said. The board wanted to publicly recognize those efforts.
The letter describes a tumultuous two and a half years during which SAU leadership navigated an ever-changing and pandemic-altered school system.
“While it is often not apparent to the public, Mr. Malay’s calm approach, tireless work ethic, and consistent and transparent messaging set the tone for the central office during this period,” the letter says, adding that Malay and his staff were often able to anticipate pandemic-related changes in guidance and directives, giving member districts time to prepare.
In addition to student absences and staff shortages, the letter describes other challenges that have been prevalent this year, including the mental-health and socialization impacts of remote and hybrid learning. The spread of misinformation and rumors have compounded these challenges, the letter says.
“This has created significant challenges for all the staff, and especially the administrative leaders, of our schools, hampering their efforts to effectively address the very real challenges our schools are facing this year,” the letter says.
At the March 22 Keene Board of Education meeting, the board spent a significant amount of time discussing a March 18 altercation that involved police at the high school and a subsequent protest that resulted in several students’ suspension.
Filiault read from a letter, which he said he had drafted even before the incident, and which cited “serious problems” with violence at Keene High and multiple resignations of teachers and staff at the school.
Through this academic year, the high school has been facing a slew of student behavioral issues, including truancy, vandalism and fighting.
After the March 18 incident, Keene High School hosted two public forums where people could voice their concerns and suggest possible solutions.
The board didn’t take any action on Filiault’s letter, and member Kris Roberts noted that the Keene school board doesn’t have the authority to hire or fire a superintendent — that power falls to the SAU 29 board.
In a phone call Monday, Filiault — who is also a member of the Keene City Council — said he disagreed with the SAU 29 School Board’s letter. He said he had heard from about a dozen parents and teachers who were upset the board had decided to vote before the results from the forums were made public.
“They feel like the rug was pulled out beneath them, that the two forums didn’t mean anything,” Filiault said. “They felt that at least the findings should’ve been made public to find where teachers and parents disagreed with the administration.”
He added that he’s also concerned that with the SAU board’s vote to support Malay and central office staff, people won’t feel comfortable sharing their concerns with the board.
At Tuesday’s Keene Board of Education meeting, Downing, who is chairman of the Keene board, said the SAU 29 board recommended — but could not force — its district’s school boards to sign the letter in support.
Rather than supporting the letter, a motion was made for the Keene Board of Education to issue its own statement in support of Malay and his staff. However, the meeting ran late, and by 10 p.m. the motion was withdrawn and the board will decide what to do at its next meeting, Downing said Wednesday.