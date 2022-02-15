N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 announced changes in administrative staffing, including a new special education administrator, in a news release from the superintendent’s office Monday.
Effective Feb. 28, Kate Shanks is set to join the SAU 29 central office as the special education administrator, responsible for coordinating special education programs for the town school districts in the SAU: Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for an inclusive, appropriate, and collaborative education for students with disabilities,” Shanks said in the release. “I look forward to working with our students, families, and SAU 29 staff to meet the unique needs of all our students.”
Shanks is replacing Liz Dunn, who has served as the SAU 29 special education administrator for towns since 2013.
Currently working as the principal/instructional coach at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School in Harrisville, Shanks first joined the SAU in 2008 as a paraprofessional at Chesterfield School, according to the release. She went on to become a special education teacher in 2010 at Chesterfield School and then Franklin Elementary School in Keene. She has also worked as a behavioral interventionist at Franklin Elementary.
Shanks holds a master's of education in special education from Keene State College — where she has since worked as an adjunct professor — and a certificate of advanced graduate studies from the University of New England. She completed her undergraduate degree at Granite State College.
To replace Shanks at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School, the Harrisville School Board appointed Gina Chace as interim principal/instructional coach, according to the release. Chace is set to officially assume the role Feb. 28 and is expected to complete the academic year in that position.
“I am so thrilled to be joining the team at Harrisville-Wells Memorial School,” Chace said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with the staff, students, their families, and the broader Harrisville community to best support the social, emotional, and academic development of our students.”
Previously, Chace served as long-term assistant principal substitute at Keene High School and as an assistant clinical professor at Keene State, according to the release. Her background includes teaching experience at Monadnock Regional High School.
Chace holds a master’s degree in secondary science education from St. Joseph University in Connecticut and is completing her doctorate in education through Plymouth State University.
The news of the two administrative staffing changes comes a little more than a month after Nicole Gordon became interim principal of Nelson School.
“My first few weeks in Nelson have been an incredible experience,” Gordon said in Monday’s release. “I am loving getting to know the students, teachers, families, and Nelson School community and hope to continue my work here for a long time to come.”