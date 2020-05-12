HENNIKER — N.H. School Administrative Unit 24, which includes the Stoddard School District, announced two top-level hires Monday.
Effective July 1, Natasha Kolehmainen will be assistant superintendent, and Christopher Roy will be business administrator.
Kolehmainen, of Bow, is taking over the role from Jacqueline Coe, who is now serving as the district’s superintendent.
Currently the curriculum administrator at the Amherst-based SAU 39, Kolehmainen is also chief innovation officer of Paradigm Consulting, which works with the N.H. Department of Education as well as districts across the state, according to Monday’s news release about her appointment.
She previously was director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in Pelham; a reading specialist in Bedford; and a classroom teacher in Greenville, the release says.
She received a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Plymouth State University, a master of education in reading from Rivier University in Nashua, and a bachelor’s in education and psychology from Smith College in Northampton, Mass., according to SAU 24.
Roy, of Concord, is currently a business administrator for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner at the N.H. Department of Education, according to its website. He has held a variety of school-finance positions at the department, the news release states.
He will be taking over at SAU 24 for Kathleen Sargent, who is retiring, according to spokeswoman Patti Osgood.
Prior to that, he worked in the Belmont-based Shaker Regional School District’s finance department and as a student loan analyst at Granite State Management & Resources, according to the release.
He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.
In addition to Stoddard and Henniker, SAU 24 covers the Weare and John Stark school districts, serving 2,054 students.