WINCHESTER — People can get a free ticket to the Monadnock Speedway along with a COVID-19 shot Saturday at a pop-up clinic outside the entrance gate.
No appointments are needed for the “Race to End COVID-19” clinic, which is being held by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network in partnership with the speedway from 3 to 6 p.m.
In addition to a free pass for that night’s races, those who get a shot will have a chance to win $500 in a raffle that will be drawn later that evening. (People must be present to win.)
The Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which requires a second dose three weeks after the first, will be prioritized for kids 12 to 17, with permission from a parent or guardian, according to a news release. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for adults. A medical professional from the public health network will be there to answer questions.
Pop-up clinics have also been hosted in the past week at other sites locally, including at Keene SwampBats games and the Keene Public Library.
Organizations interested in hosting a pop-up clinic — with all shots, staff and supplies provided by the public health network — can contact Tricia Zahn, the network’s director, at tzahn@cheshire-med.com.
Though not needed for this weekend’s pop-up clinic, people can make appointments for vaccines at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211 or 271-5980.
Additional information about vaccines is available at cheshiremed.org/vaccine.
The Monadnock Speedway is at 840 Keene Road in Winchester.