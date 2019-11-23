Actress Susan Sarandon will not be traveling to New Hampshire to campaign with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a Hillsboro event scheduled for Sunday, according to an Instagram post from her account late Friday.
Sarandon wrote in the caption of two photos that she took a fall, suffering a concussion, a broken nose and "a banged up knee."
A sizable bump was visible on her forehead.
The "Thelma and Louise" star apologized for being unable to make the trip to the Granite State, and reiterated her support for Sanders over issues such as climate change and "economic justice."
Sanders is still scheduled to speak at the town hall event at 1 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion in Hillsboro.