For Sarah Harpster, a farmer’s daughter and a student of anthropology, theology and the environment, her past serves as an apt prologue to her job as executive director of The Community Kitchen in Keene.
She began her time at the nonprofit food pantry in 2013 as coordinator of gleaning, collecting excess crops or food from local farms. Previously, she worked for a variety of energy efficiency and community outreach projects following graduation from Antioch University New England in Keene in 2008 with a master’s degree in environmental advocacy.
Harpster said she came to realize that her background in the people-oriented fields of anthropology and theology as well as her environmental studies degree could meld nicely with her passion for food.
“I began to understand my food lens,” the 48-year-old Keene resident said in a recent interview. “I came to The Community Kitchen and it was an opportunity to help people and be immersed in food.
“I started to see that, in how we manage our food systems and how we manage agriculture, there’s a social justice aspect of that, there are environmental and sustainability aspects to all that.”
In 10 years as the kitchen’s gleaning coordinator, she oversaw a program that partnered with local farmers to bring more than 400,000 pounds of fresh produce into the kitchen’s pantry and hot meals program. In March 2021, she took on a new role as hunger solutions advocacy coordinator to help address the root causes of hunger.
The Community Kitchen — which offers a food pantry, hot meals and take-home food boxes to Monadnock Region residents of low income — named her as executive director this past spring.
She succeeded longtime director Phoebe Bray, who retired over the summer.
Harpster said many people don’t realize that 10 to 15 percent of Americans struggle to get enough food.
According to the nonprofit Feeding America, the overall food insecurity rate in Cheshire County was 9.2 percent in 2020, the latest available data, and the rate for children was 13 percent, compared to statewide averages of 7 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.
“They can be people’s neighbors, they can look like they’re fine, but they can’t afford the basic bills, including food,” Harpster said.
Lack of economic resources or transportation options play a role in the problem.
“Those of us who kind of have some security and networks in place don’t really get a sense of the complex crises and challenges that people are facing that go along with food insecurity and economic insecurity,” she said. “If you’re couch surfing with your two kids, or if you’re living in a hotel room, or if you’re dealing with an abusive situation, or have health problems, there’s just all these compounding issues.”
She has been working on a new strategic plan for her organization, which has a mission statement that reads:
“The Community Kitchen strives to provide nutritious meals and groceries; to educate and empower our guests, community and partners; and to be a leading advocate to strengthen food security in the Monadnock Region.”
Hot meals are offered to all comers every weeknight and on Sunday for lunch at the kitchen’s 37 Mechanic St. facility. The kitchen also provides boxes of food.
The organization began in 1983 with the idea of providing meals to all those in need. In 2019, the kitchen served 2,652 families through its Pantry Program and 19,860 through its Hot Meals Program, according to its website.
Jess Gerrior of Hancock, who is on the leadership team of the N.H. Food Alliance, praised Harpster. The alliance is a statewide network dedicated to improving food systems.
“I don’t know of anybody who is more driven, honestly, and she speaks with such conviction and compassion,” Gerrior said.
“She has this way of really connecting with people and taking the time to slow down and listen to their story and helping them to even understand they have a story that is important and worth sharing. She is empowering other people all the time.”
Harpster’s free time often revolves around cooking. She has collected 700 cookbooks. She also knits, does pottery and dabbles in home remedies and herbalism.
She is married to Ess Brooks, who works in cyber security. They met at Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio, in 2004.
Harpster has a daughter, Ananda Montoly, 22, from a previous marriage, and she works as a software engineer in Cambridge, Mass.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, Harpster grew up in New York’s Hudson Valley. Her father, Jim, grew up on an Ohio farm, went to a seminary school for a time and has worked in organic farming and in livestock feed supplement sales. Her mother, Kris, is an artist and a writer. Her sister, Rachel, works in retail management.
Harpster said her interest in food and theology came in part from her father. She has toyed with authoring a cookbook as a way of following her mother’s example as a writer.
But for now, she’s got plenty of work on her hands as executive director of The Community Kitchen, and says the job suits her after her eclectic academic and professional experiences.
“Helping people and helping the environment — finally, it all kind of came together,” she said, “and I never thought it would.”
