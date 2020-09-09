A political newcomer from Rindge defeated a former state representative Tuesday in the GOP primary for a N.H. House seat representing six local towns.
Matthew Santonastaso, a U.S. Army veteran now working as a truck driver for Allen & Mathewson Energy, beat Franklin W. Sterling Jr. of Jaffrey in the Cheshire County District 14 primary.
The district covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury and is currently represented by Rep. Craig Thompson, a Harrisville Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in the N.H. Executive Council’s second district Tuesday.
Santonastaso won 1,063 votes to the 742 received by Sterling, a Jaffrey selectman who served in the Legislature from 2008 to 2012 and 2014 to 2018.
In the Nov. 3 general election, Santonastaso will face Andrew Maneval of Harrisville, a Democrat who ran unopposed in his party’s primary.