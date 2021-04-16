MARLOW — Sandy Pierre won a three-year term on Marlow’s selectboard in an uncontested election Tuesday, according to Deputy Clerk Jeanne Kennedy.
Pierre will replace outgoing selectboard member Barry Corriveau, who did not run for re-election, Kennedy said.
Marlow residents, voting at Odd Fellows Lodge on Tuesday, elected a number of other town officials in uncontested races:
Linda Breault and Eleanor Reed were elected as supervisors of the checklist, who oversee the town’s voter rolls. Breault will serve for three years, while Reed won a one-year term.
Anthony Davis was re-elected as the town’s sexton — a one-year term. Elizabeth Davis will serve three years as a trustee of trust funds. Lyle A. Handy Sr. won a pair of three-year terms on the advisory budget committee and the road committee. Edward White was elected to a one-year term as cemetery trustee.
In a race for library trustee that had no candidates, Donna Chase and Patricia Strickland each earned two write-in votes, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy said the town has asked both women if they would like to serve in that role. If both do, one of them will be selected at random. If neither wants the position, the selectboard will appoint someone, Kennedy said.
Marlow residents will vote on the municipal warrant April 24, after officials postponed town meeting from earlier this year due to COVID-related concerns.
Ballot voting will be used in place of the usual meeting. Both drive-thru and in-person voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John D. Perkins Elementary School.