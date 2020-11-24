The company that owns a Keene gas station has submitted a site plan application to alter its property to accommodate the planned reconstruction of Winchester Street. But the president of the company said this is only because the company felt it had no other choice.
The city is planning to build a roundabout at the intersection of Winchester Street, Key Road and the entrance to Riverside Plaza in an effort to improve traffic flow in the area. To do so, the city must acquire a portion of the property at 345 Winchester St., the home of Sunoco and Sandri’s convenience store. The project would eliminate the site’s northern driveway connecting to Winchester Street.
Sandri has not agreed to sell that piece of the property, and the City Council is now weighing the possibility of taking it by eminent domain, the process by which a government can take private property by force as long as it provides fair compensation to the landowner.
Michael Behn, president of Sandri, said the city presented the company with three unfavorable options for mitigating the project’s traffic impact, and the company submitted a site plan for the best of the three. He also said he doesn’t think the reconstruction project itself is the right fit for the intersection.
“This was the best of three bad options,” Behn said during a meeting of the city’s planning board Monday. “We did sign [the application] thinking, ‘What are we going to do if we don’t do that?’ It doesn’t mean we think this project will work, or this plan will work at all. We think it’s going to basically kill the value of this location.”
The city needs the portion of 345 Winchester St., as well as a portion of 333 Winchester St., to create enough room in the intersection to accommodate the roundabout, which takes up more space than a 90-degree intersection.
The project will also include the construction of a roundabout at Winchester and Island streets, as well as replacement of the Island Street bridge. The reconstruction project, expected to cost about $4.27 million, will be mostly funded by the state, with 20 percent to be covered by the city.
Behn said he wasn’t made aware of the plans for Winchester Street until early 2020 and said he would like to have gotten involved sooner. The Winchester Street project has been in the works since at least 2016, Mayor George Hansel told The Sentinel earlier this month.
The site plan Sandri submitted would involve constructing a new driveway from Old Key Road, a one-way street between Key Road and Winchester Street, to make up for the lost access from Winchester Street. But Behn said he doesn’t feel this is a fair trade, and it would make accessing the gas station a hassle. He said the convenience store would “become an inconvenience store.”
A public hearing was held during the meeting, which was conducted via Zoom, at which the only people to address the board were Behn and those working with Sandri. An attorney representing the company, Michael Hanley, said Sandri was a “wholly involuntary participant in the process” and agreed with Behn’s characterization of the three options as unfavorable.
Jeff Pechulis, of the Massachusetts-based JPS Land Development Services, said his firm was retained by Sandri to review the project, and a number of concerns came up. He said he agrees with Behn that a roundabout is the wrong way to resolve traffic congestion. Pechulis pointed to a traffic study included in the project plans that he said showed there were 25 vehicle crashes in an eight-year period at the intersection at Winchester Street and Key Road, averaging three a year, while there were 301 crashes at the roundabout just south of the intersection.
He also said the site plan that Sandri submitted could cause on- and off-site traffic issues.
“The site was not designed to operate without that northern driveway,” he said. “The addition of a new driveway on Old Key Road is nice, but it is not an adequate exchange for the elimination of the northern driveway.”
City Engineer Don Lussier disagreed with Pechulis’ statement that the roundabout might cause more traffic trouble than the present intersection and said he was under the impression that Sandri was on board with the site plan that was presented Monday.
Following the hearing, several board members asked why they were considering this plan before the council had decided whether to use eminent domain to take the property. The board decided to continue the public hearing at the planning board’s next meeting Dec. 21.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” said Christopher Cusack, vice chairman of the planning board. “I would like to see if the city can work with the applicant in a way, or at least put it [to] the City Council to make a decision on eminent domain and that sort of thing before we are involved.”