PETERBOROUGH — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans to campaign in Peterborough Monday.
The town-hall-style gathering and ice cream social, which will feature Ben & Jerry's founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, is scheduled in Putnam Park on Grove Street starting at 3 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged but not required at https://bit.ly/2ZoYA9V.
Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, has a full slate of campaign events early next week. On Sunday, he plans to stump in Raymond, Dover and Portland, Maine. He'll stay in Portland for a breakfast at the Maine Irish Heritage Center Monday morning before participating in the Milford Labor Day parade and, after his event in Peterborough, continuing on to Claremont. He'll round out the swing Tuesday in Epsom and Nashua.