RINDGE — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a campaign event at Franklin Pierce University Monday, one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary.
The Vermont senator is scheduled to appear at noon for a town hall-style event at the Field House at 40 University Drive. Doors open at 11 a.m., and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Members of the public can RSVP for the event at events.berniesanders.com/event/224541.
Sanders is scheduled to be in Keene the day before, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Spaulding Gym at Keene State College.
