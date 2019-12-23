Bernie Sanders the man may not have changed much, but a holiday dinner party at the Stonewall Farm in Keene Sunday night showed how much his campaign and the movement behind him have grown in four years.
In December 2015, the Sanders campaign had just filed a lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee, he was still considered by many in Washington to be a mere backbencher as an independent in the U.S. Senate, and his 2016 presidential run was written off by some political observers as an “issue campaign” to highlight income inequality — but not for long.
Now, those dismissals and euphemisms are buried under a movement millions strong, which the Green Mountain Stater, 78, credits to his overwhelming victory in the Democratic Party’s 2016 New Hampshire primary over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“Four years ago when I came here, and I told people what I thought needed to be done in America, I was attacked by the political establishment, by the economic establishment, by the media establishment,” Sanders told the crowd at capacity in the reception room of the farmhouse.
“It was, oh Bernie, you know, nobody believes in your ideas,” he continued. “You’re too far out. You’re crazy. And then we won in New Hampshire overwhelmingly.”
As the crowd drowned out his raspy voice over the microphone, Sanders looked to the wooded ceiling and flung his arms up in vindication.
After suffering a heart attack and undergoing a stents procedure in October, Sanders has only risen in the polls, climbing back into the lead in New Hampshire.
Several supporters said ahead of Sanders’ appearance they had backed him in 2016 and never really considered shopping around for another candidate going into 2020.
Statistically, the Sanders campaign would hope for that anecdotal trend to be as sticky as possible.
When he beat Clinton by more than 20 percentage points in the 2016 New Hampshire primary — the biggest margin in a contested race in the century-long history of the primary — Sanders’ best performance came in Cheshire County, where he won two out of every three votes cast, bringing in 70 percent of the vote.
Although many candidates have dropped out and Sanders is in the lead with 19 percent of the vote in the RealClear Politics New Hampshire polling average, competitors Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are not far behind, effectively splitting the bulk of the vote four ways.
With more than half of the state’s Democratic primary voters registered in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties to the east, running up the score in the lesser populated Connecticut River Valley counties — sometimes dubbed “Bernie’s backyard” — could make the difference between winning the primary and falling out of the top three.
But those who bore the cold to wait in line to snag a spot in the main hall of the farmhouse and a plate of hot food told The Sentinel they’re still “feeling the Bern” from 2016, and believe Sanders has the best chance at beating President Donald Trump.
“I think that he makes it clear that the issues that are important to [young voters] — canceling student loan debt, climate change — are important to him, and he’s actually gonna do stuff to turn these issues around,” Caroline Power, a sophomore at Tulane University home in Keene for winter break, said.
Asked about the heart attack, Power’s mother, Kate, said her support remained unwavering.
“With his age and with how dedicated and how hard he’s been working, it wasn’t a surprise, I felt like,” Mrs. Power, a 55-year-old home health professional, said. “Because he pushes himself. And I think he’s proven that he’s come back from it very strong.”
Sanders leads his Democratic presidential competitors in support among voters between the ages of 18 in just about every national and early state poll, and he drew a fair amount of students on break from school to the Stonewall Farm Sunday — even those who won’t be old enough to vote on primary day, Feb. 11.
“He doesn’t partake in the whole dirty politics with money or anything,” Payton Cavanaugh, a junior at Monadnock Regional High School from Troy, said. “He’s very straightforward.”
Cavanaugh, along with her friend Kira Condap, a Swanzey senior at Monadnock who won’t be 18 by Feb. 11, cited Sanders’ outspokenness on climate change and student loans as key factors in their support, similar to Power.
Part of what has bolstered Sanders and made his campaign more robust in 2020 compared to 2016 is his bevy of young progressive campaign surrogates.
Shortly after his heart procedure, he was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who has quickly become one of the most well-known American politicians worldwide at the age of 30.
Introducing Sanders in Keene Sunday was U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a 43-year-old who is also a co-chair of the campaign.
Khanna vouched for Sanders’ foreign policy chops in an interview with The Sentinel.
“We worked together on the Yemen War Powers Resolution [in Congress],” the Silicon Valley congressman said. “... It stopped our refueling of Saudi planes that were bombing Yemen and leading to millions of people facing famine.”
“I know when he is president, we’re gonna stop the unconstitutional wars,” he continued. “... In this country, I think, people are tired of these wars.”
Sanders did not take questions from the press.
For those deeper in Sanders world, the transformation of his campaign and movement have also brought about personal ones.
Heather Stockwell of Keene introduced Khanna Thursday night, and spoke about how being an early supporter of Sanders changed her life.
She said she went from squeezing in her political volunteering between several jobs to now working as a paid organizer for Rights & Democracy N.H., where she has gone down to the nation’s capital for major protests and assembled a network of activists locally to push for change at the Statehouse and on the 2020 campaign trail.
Through all of the different politicians she’s seen in the field, Stockwell said Sanders is the only one who holds up for her.
“Some of us have bird-dogged candidates,” she said, referring to the practice of repeatedly asking pointed questions to get a yes or no answer out of a candidate. “And many of us have come back to this same conclusion:
“That Bernie is the only candidate who can get the job done.”