U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to return to Keene ahead of next week’s N.H. primary, in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sanders, I-Vt., is slated to hold a rally at Keene State College’s Spaulding Gym Sunday, according to his campaign. The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5). Tickets aren’t required, but the campaign encourages people to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2v4wMte, with entrance on a first-come, first-served basis.
From Tuesday through Saturday, Sanders also has events planned in Milford, Derry, Manchester and Rochester.