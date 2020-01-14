CONCORD — The board of directors for SEA/SEIU Local 1984, a union representing more than 10,000 employees in the public and private sectors in New Hampshire, has voted to endorse U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
The union, whose board vote is in line with the recommendation of its political education committee, announced the endorsement at a news conference Monday.
“For decades, Senator Sanders has represented the interests of workers all across this country, and during these past few months, he has taken the time to support SEA/SEIU Local 1984 specifically,” said Rich Gulla, SEA/SEIU Local 1984’s president, in a news release from the Sanders campaign.
“Just recently, when he learned of the struggles that New Hampshire state employees who are without a contract are facing he called a press conference to tell Governor [Chris] Sununu to treat workers with respect,” Gulla said. “We know American workers can count on him.”
Sanders, I-Vt., is seeking the Democratic nomination.