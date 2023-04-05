The owner of a gun manufacturing company in Keene wants to build a self-storage area with electric-vehicle chargers on undeveloped land beside his Optical Avenue facility. But some people living in the area are opposed to the proposal.
Scott Samson, who owns Samson Manufacturing Corp. at 32 Optical Ave., hopes to add 36,240 square feet of self-storage units and EV charging stations that would support up to 10 vehicles, according to documents submitted to Keene's zoning board of adjustment.
Samson said the project would enhance Keene's capacity for EV charging in addition to self-storage availability. He needs two variances for the project to move forward.
But nearby residents are concerned that the proposal might increase traffic and noise pollution. Just over 80 people have signed an online petition initiated last month against the project.
"The allowance to re-zone this land will affect surrounding property values in a negative manner, disrupt the local wildlife as well as invite unwanted traffic to the area," the petition reads.
It goes on to reference zoning rules in the city's land development code that the project would violate without the ZBA variances. Samson Manufacturing is zoned in the Industrial Park District, where self-storage units and fueling stations — the EV chargers — are not permitted uses, according to the code.
Samson, however, contends the project would not disturb nearby residents or other businesses.
"Storage units and EV charging don't create any noise or create any traffic," he said.
He proposes subdividing just over 4 acres for the storage and charging area from his full 10.84-acre parcel of land, the documents state. That leaves the manufacturing facility and its parking lot and loading docks with 6.75 acres.
A diagram of the proposed storage area shows eight buildings ranging in size from 3,000 to 7,200 square feet. The buildings would be between a driveway leading into Samson Manufacturing's 124-space parking lot and the neighboring lot, where sheet-metal fabricator EVS Metal's production building is located.
Samson said he would plan to rent the storage units out to the general public in addition to allowing the public to use the EV chargers.
"There's a need for self-storage in the area," he said in a conversation at his company headquarters last week. "... It's not a complex project."
He also emphasized a lack of EV charging in and around Keene, noting he had a conversation with someone while in Okemo, Vt., recently who stopped in Keene to charge their electric vehicle but found few options. Senior City Planner Mari Brunner said the city installed several chargers in its Commercial Street parking lot in 2015 that allow parking up to 10 hours, and she also noted other commercial businesses have added charging to their properties.
A stormwater area would separate the storage units from the 10 EV chargers, which would line Optical Avenue on the southwestern corner of Samson's lot. Samson also said he wants to add a bus stop waiting area to his manufacturing facility land parcel. He suggested it might serve workers of his company or neighboring facilities.
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) manages two public bus services in Keene — City Express and the Friendly Bus — but neither has a route to Optical Avenue. Susan Ashworth, director of community relations for HCS, said Monday that Samson hadn't approached the organization about the proposed bus stop.
She said HCS has a public hearing process to propose new stops for the two services, to evaluate potential ridership and whether federal and state funding would be available to facilitate the growth of the two routes.
"We want to meet a broad spectrum of needs," Ashworth said, adding that if the project had the bus stop, it might be part of an existing route rather than a new line. "... I'm interested in knowing about it."
The documents before the zoning board indicate the EV chargers would be available for public use 24 hours a day, seven days a week and would include Level 1, 2 and 3 chargers. Level 1 chargers are powered by standard outlets, Level 2 chargers use 240 volts of charging equipment and Level 3 chargers are seen only in commercial applications, according to the nonprofit Electrical Safety Foundation International.
Samson proposes powering the chargers using solar panels that could be installed on the flat roofs of the storage buildings.
Luca Paris, the Greater Monadnock Collaborative Regional Chamber of Commerce's president, joined Samson in a conversation at Samson Manufacturing last Thursday. He said additional EV chargers could help Keene become more of a destination city for electric-vehicle owners.
"When you look at EV-friendly cities, it's a big tourism boost," Paris said last week.
He said the chamber has not given support for the project but may discuss it in the future.
Samson said he envisions the charging area serving as a gateway for those driving EVs into Keene on Route 101 as well as a place for others in need of powering their vehicles.
He also mentioned in an interview the U.S. Postal Service's plan to replace much of its delivery truck fleet with EVs. USPS said in December it pledges to deploy more than 66,000 EVs by 2028.
In his storage unit variance application, he wrote he feels it's important to allow new development in the industrial district.
"Developing this site with self-storage units is a low-intensity use which will add value to the property and increase property taxes for the City," the application reads.
Public hearings for each variance were slated for the zoning board's March 6 meeting, but Samson said he requested they be pushed back because the engineer he hired from Brickstone Land Use Consultants of Keene to represent the project was unable to attend that evening.
Abutters of property within 200 feet of Samson's land parcel received notice of the zoning board's March 6 hearings on the project, but Samson said his development would not make use of the land directly bordering homes on Marlboro Street.
Zoning Board Clerk Corinne Marcou said the hearings will now be held during the board's May 1 meeting per Samson's request.
