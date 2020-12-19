Over 48 years as a trustee of the Keene Public Library, Sally Miller helped orchestrate three major renovations, including the latest $8.8 million project that wrapped up last summer.
“So obviously our physical library is very important to her,” said Jennifer Alexander, current president of the 12-member library board. “But what Sally understood, fundamentally, is that our library is really not the physical building, but it’s our people — our staff, our patrons and our community members.”
And as Miller reflects on her tenure on the board following her retirement in August, she wants the spotlight to remain on the people who continue to serve, and enjoy, the library.
“Our new building is outstanding, and was truly a community effort,” Miller said during a recent virtual retirement celebration. “Everyone stepped forward to do it. It should serve Keene, and it should serve it well during the coming years. However, what makes the library a very important community resource is not the building, it is the staff.”
Miller was first appointed to the board in 1972, but her involvement at the library began six years earlier, when she started leading weekly children’s story hours. She later hosted monthly coffee hours and put on puppet shows for preschoolers, along with contributing to many other library initiatives.
Though Miller has retired from the board of trustees, she plans to continue volunteering at the library after COVID-19-related restrictions are lifted and normal operations resume. And she encourages others to do the same.
“I don’t want to make anyone feel that you have to be special to come in and do volunteer work at the library,” she said. “I just want them to feel that it’s a community resource, and everyone that wants to come in to volunteer to do anything should feel free to do it. ... Libraries have evolved into community centers, really, and it’s a wonderful place to give your time.”
Throughout Miller’s involvement at the library, friends and people she worked with — many of whom are one and the same — say she has been an indomitable advocate for the library, and a warm and generous presence.
“She has been the driving force behind the board of trustees at the library,” Alexander said. “She embodies the library.”
Library Director Marti Fiske added that Miller is “sort of our mother hen” for library staff, volunteers and fellow trustees.
“She’s so knowledgeable about the process [of running the library], having huge, huge institutional history in her ready grasp so that whenever somebody asks a question about procedure, or how something was developed or relationships between organizations or relationships between people, she has always been our go-to person,” Fiske said.
Keene City Attorney Tom Mullins, who worked with Miller during the recent library renovations, said her dedication was instrumental to bringing the project to fruition.
“One of the things that I really appreciated about Sally was her steadfastness,” Mullins said. “We got to a couple of points in the project where it was looking very difficult, and Sally was just always there to work the problem. And she would come in and she would have that wonderful demeanor.”
Fiske added that Miller’s ability to get things done often involves food.
“She understands how camaraderie is built over shared meals,” Fiske said. “I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had a conversation, and she’s like, ‘I want to take you to lunch,’ or ‘I want to take you to coffee.’ And you have this nice little conversation to settle in, and then once the food arrives, you start getting into business.”
Miller has also been known to deploy her homemade chocolate chip cookies as thank-you gifts, or offerings that precede a request.
“If Sally comes in with chocolate chip cookies, you know you’re going to do what she asks,” Fiske said.
In recognition of Miller’s nearly half-century of service to the Keene Public Library board, she was honored this year as the New Hampshire Library Trustees Association’s Lillian Edelmann Trustee of the Year.
“It was obvious from the first lines of the nomination letter that Sally Miller would be the NHLTA trustee of the year,” Katrinka Pellecchia, the organization’s president, said. “I’ve been a library trustee for 14 years, and I thought that was a long time, but compared to Sally’s tenure, I’ve barely gotten started.
“Serving the citizens of Keene as a library trustee for 48 years is incredible, and in itself an achievement,” she continued. “But accomplishing all that Sally has in that time is beyond amazing.”
More than a dozen friends and colleagues spoke at the virtual celebration for Miller on Friday, Dec. 11, which drew about 40 participants via Zoom. But after the praise that each one of them heaped upon Miller, she deflected the plaudits. She thanked each of the speakers for their friendship over the years, keeping the focus, as always, on others.
“It has been my pleasure to serve,” Miller said to conclude the ceremony. “Thank you.”