More than 40 Keene High students and several parents protested Monday morning in front of the school, raising concerns about safety on campus and an incident there Friday.
Many of the protesters called for Principal Cindy Gallagher to be fired. The two students who said they were involved in what police described as a “minor fight” on Friday, as well as their mothers, alleged that Gallagher had placed her hands on one of them, leading to the altercation.
Similar claims were made by several people on The Sentinel's Facebook page Friday evening and over the weekend, although neither the administration nor police have confirmed this.
Gallagher, who has been in her post since July 2020, has declined to comment on Friday’s incident, including whether she or any other staff member was involved, citing an ongoing investigation and student privacy. She also declined Monday evening to comment on the protest earlier that day.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay also declined to comment on Friday's incident on Monday, citing ongoing investigations by school administrators and Keene police.
On Friday, Keene police Sgt. T.J. Derendal said there had been a "minor fight" at Keene High after a student protest that day for which he and School Resource Officer Josh English had been present. Three additional officers were called in at approximately 11 a.m., he said, but the situation was resolved by the time the other officers arrived. There were no injuries, Derendal said.
Gallagher sent an email to parents, guardians and students that afternoon providing sparse details about a police response Friday to "a potentially dangerous and disruptive situation."
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney Jr. said Monday that English had not yet completed the police report on what had happened, limiting the details available about it. English did not return a request for comment Monday.
But Amy Bruno and Anastasia Drouin — who said their children were involved in Friday's altercation — allege Gallagher prompted it by putting her hands on one of the students, who had cursed at her, to get her into her office. The other student intervened and was tackled by other adults, they say. A video shared with The Sentinel shows three men, at least two of them police officers, restraining the student, but does not depict what preceded this. Drouin, this student's mother, said the response left him with cuts on his wrists from the handcuffs and badly bruised knees.
Friday's incident comes amid a school year that has been rife with behavioral concerns at Keene High, including fights, vandalism and vaping. Many comments on The Sentinel's Facebook page in recent days expressed concern that administrators don't hold people accountable for bullying and violence.
In a joint emailed statement issued Monday afternoon, Malay, Gallagher and Keene Board of Education Chair George Downing said the school administration plans to hold public community forums in the coming weeks to collect input from families, staff and students about how to address behavioral issues.
The statement said that while more than 95 percent of students come to school ready to learn each day, about 5 percent "have and continue to cause significant disruptions in the building that compromise the overall well-being and safety of everyone in the building."
"... The behaviors which cause our school community to feel unsafe are absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated!" the statement said. "We will move forward swiftly with the appropriate consequences for the students who are not attending school for the purposes of learning, up to and including expulsion in compliance with our policies and the laws of New Hampshire."
As for the students who protested Monday, two parents told The Sentinel they've been suspended for three days.
Those who gathered along the sidewalk in front of Keene High on Monday waved signs with statements like, “We need an administration that respects us all,” “Hands off,” “Kids should NOT be afraid to go to school" and “I deserve to feel SAFE at school.”
Crystal Bechard was there with her son, 9th-grader Dustin Whitney.
“The school overall is just not a safe place anymore,” Dustin said.
Fights and bullying have become commonplace, with students being jumped in the hallway without provocation, Dustin said. Parts of the school, such as some bathrooms, no longer feel safe, and students who have done nothing wrong are sometimes punished alongside their bullies, he said.
Bechard, who graduated from Keene High in 2007, noted that nearly half of the school’s students were recorded as habitually truant last year. She said that comes as no surprise to her since many kids feel unsafe there.
Many parents are upset with the administration’s response to their concerns about safety and the number of teachers and staff leaving the school, Bechard said. When incidents happen, she said parents are left in the dark about the details.
Malay said Monday afternoon that the students who participated in the protest were not allowed to return to school that day. He declined to elaborate on any disciplinary action taken against them, citing privacy laws that protect student educational records.
But Billie Jean Tatro, of Stoddard, said her two high-schoolers, who were both at the protest, had been suspended for three days. She said she got an email from the school Monday telling her she needed to pick them up immediately.
Nonetheless, she said she's proud of them for joining the demonstration.
“I did agree for my children to stand up for what they believe in,” Tatro said. “I stand with them 100 percent.”
Charles Galford, who was at the protest with his two 11th-graders, said his children have also received a three-day suspension.
Galford, of Keene, said he's disappointed the school would suspend his kids for protesting but that he was proud of them for standing up for their rights. He said he'll continue to protest until the school makes changes, adding that the first step should be to fire Gallagher.
Downing, the chair of the Keene Board of Education, said in a phone interview that the board will discuss Friday's incident at its meeting Tuesday, which will start at 5:30 p.m. at the SAU 29 Central Office on Maple Avenue in Keene.
“The priority at this point needs to be making sure that that building is safe for these students for the remaining three months of this year,” Downing said. “This has to be addressed immediately.”
He said he expects the board will receive a report from the superintendent about what did or did not happen Friday.
Downing, who is also the parent of a Keene High student, said he feels the school “for the most part is safe.”
But there are areas of the school his daughter and her friends talk about avoiding, he said, and some students plan alternate routes to class in case there is a fight in the hallway.
“It should not be so frequent that they should think about, 'What if there is a fight in this hallway'; they shouldn’t be concerned about which bathroom is safe to go into,” Downing said. “It’s not acceptable. I don’t think there is anyone who thinks it is acceptable.”
Sentinel staff writer Molly Bolan contributed reporting to this article.