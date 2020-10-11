From virtual schooling to staying 6 feet apart from friends, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved tough for children nationwide.
But many Monadnock Region communities are giving kids a sense of normalcy by allowing trick-or-treating this Halloween.
"We are certainly not abandoning Halloween," said Peggy Pschirrer, chairwoman of the Walpole selectboard. "We've had low incidence of the virus ... and to release a lot of the tension and stress people are feeling, we think it's a good idea to let people participate in Halloween."
The small number of COVID-19 cases in recent months was the reason most public officials gave to allow the holiday to commence. As of Saturday, the state health department was reporting four active cases in Cheshire County.
However, as a precaution, there will be an emphasis on virus-related safety.
The safety recommendations for Halloween are nearly identical across the region and pull from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance issued last month.
Those participating in the spooky holiday this year should limit interactions with others, avoid trick-or-treating in groups, stay in their home neighborhoods and practice social distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing. Those who feel ill should not participate.
The CDC also says costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks, unless they are made of two or more layers of breathable fabric and cover the nose and mouth.
Local residents who don't want to participate can either turn their outdoor lights off or put a sign on their door, municipal officials said.
Trick-or-treating times vary by town. In Walpole, Pschirrer said people can participate between 4 and 7 p.m.
She added that aside from safety precautions, the only unusual thing is that Walpole Elementary School won't be doing its annual Halloween parade through downtown. Instead, Pschirrer said students and staff will be looping around the school on Oct. 30.
Swanzey is holding trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m., while Jaffrey residents can hunt for candy between 6 and 8 p.m.
Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick said there is also usually trick-or-treating downtown, with children getting candy from businesses before heading to their neighborhoods, but that won't happen this year for safety reasons.
"That type of event is a high-risk activity with the CDC guidelines, so we opted to cancel it," he said.
But in Hinsdale, there will be no traditional trick-or-treating this year. Instead, the parks and recreation department is putting on a week of Halloween activities, in addition to its fifth annual "trunk-or-treating" from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park.
The town's selectboard voted to cancel door-to-door candy collecting at its Sept. 21 meeting due to safety concerns, according to the meeting minutes.
According to the CDC's guidance, both forms of candy collection are a risk for spreading the coronavirus. Handing out candy either at the door or at a "trunk-or-treating" event is classified by the CDC as higher risk. Trick-or-treating is a moderate risk if the candy is left outdoors.
"Trunk-or-treating" involves residents gathering with Halloween-decorated car trunks, and this year the cars will be socially distanced, Hinsdale's website says. Kids can go from car to car to collect candy.
The town's website says it will also host an outdoor showing of "Hocus Pocus" on Oct. 24 at Heritage Park. Residents are also encouraged to participate in a Halloween home-decorating contest, as well as scarecrow decorating at Millstream River Park.
Hinsdale is also hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. Items will be placed at each decorated house, and children will then go around looking for them, according to the town website.
Peterborough is also discouraging trick-or-treating this year, according to a news release from the town.
The release says people can go door-to-door from 5 to 7 p.m., but town officials are asking people to instead participate in an alternative event, put on by the parks and recreation department.
That will be an outdoor, one-way trick-or-treating event from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Vose Farm Business Center at 49 Vose Farm Road. Those interested must register at peterboroughrec.com or call 924-9090.
"As a community we have done extremely well limiting the spread of COVID-19 this fall," said Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker in the release. "We feel that providing this safe and fun alternative to door to door trick or treating is one more step we can take to keep us all healthy."
In Keene, children can still go door-to-door, with hours set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Mayor George Hansel said in an email that he wants to see some creativity from residents when it comes to handing out candy, and that he already has a plan for his own house.
"I'm working on a robot-themed candy shoot for my house using an extra gutter downspout I had in my garage," he said, noting it will match his handmade robot costume. "I think I can ... use the shoot to allow for hands-free candy dispensing while maintaining a safe distance from visitors."
Keene is continuing to monitor the number of local COVID-19 cases, Hansel said, and may adjust its recommendations if needed.
"I'm very confident that we can have a fun and safe Halloween, but it's not going to be a normal Halloween," he said.
"It's important that residents take the recommendations from the CDC seriously while celebrating," Hansel added.