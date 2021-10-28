Name: Ryan Clancy
Age: 30
How long have you lived in Keene? 6 Years
Family: Lara Clancy (Wife), Freya (10 month old Malamute)
Education: Did not answer
Occupation: Audience Services Manager, Colonial Performing Arts Center
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, Camp Calumet
Public/government service: Never elected (yet), but I’m always there for my neighbors and community.
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
We need to increase housing stock to tackle housing affordability. Over the last few years, apartments have been built and buildings converted to help with the demand, but to keep up with demand we need to improve/adjust the building permit process and zoning districts. Washington Park is a great example of what we are doing wrong. The city approved this building without considering its impact on parking because of the zoning district. Now the parking garage is a place for reserved parking only, and Washington Park didn’t do much to improve affordability because it was developer based with little oversight from the city. Moving forward, we need to integrate true affordable housing projects within established neighborhoods. We need to work with our surrounding towns to improve on their stock. Keene can’t do it alone. It’s a regional issue and will require partnership across all sectors. Investment into housing will require us to make us an attractive and prosperous place to live. Cheshire County saw a decline in population in the new Census data, and that trend is projected to continue. While we improve on housing stock we need to also attract new businesses that pay a liveable wage
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
The tax burden has been put on the homeowners. Of course building more housing will spread that burden but one solution is to build upon our commercial sector. By bringing in more businesses we can take some burden off of the individuals and fill empty buildings. Most importantly though, we need to support residents in the upkeep of our current housing stock. We need to incentivize home improvements through tax abatements and credits. We need to show appreciation for the people that make Keene what it is. With assessed values going up, tax rates coming down, the city is still going to collect the same amount of tax with an average of a 3-percent increase to your prior tax bill. Building more houses and attracting more businesses will help, but that’s going to take years to see the results. People need relief now and the only way a City Councilor can do that is by making cuts to the budget. By working together as a community we can make these cuts and not change the quality of life in Keene.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
As a resident who lives in the flood zone on a neglected road with sidewalks in shambles, diverting city resources to these types of projects is a priority. Mitch Greenwald voted against funding for sidewalk repairs and Randy Filiault doesn’t trust structural engineers’ input on the state of our dams.Something we can do as individuals is create ecological landscapes and rain gardens on our property to help absorb and filter the weather we get. When we build new buildings, we need to factor the impact on absorption and runoff. We need to make sure that all new approved building and renovation plans include water mitigation plans. We need to maintain all of our roads, drainage, and sidewalks for safe and accessible navigation throughout the city. Well built and maintained infrastructure needs to be a priority and we cannot pay for these projects by raising taxes. We find the money by diverting money not well spent, building more properties, making sure the state is giving us what we’re owed, and making sure every construction plan (roads and buildings) has a thorough vetting of environmental impact.