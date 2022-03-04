MARLBOROUGH — Residents will turn out to the polls Tuesday to vote on several zoning amendments, including one that would regulate the use of vehicles like motor homes outside of campgrounds. That same evening voters will assemble for town meeting.
Budget proposal: $2,443,111, up 8.1 percent, from the $2,259,245 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: A zoning amendment, which will be voted on at the polls, to clarify the permittable use of travel trailers, pickup coaches, motor homes and camper trailers as temporary residences on properties that are not campgrounds.
This amendment would allow use of such vehicles on private property with the issuance of an up-to-30-day permit from the selectboard. No property could have more than two permits issued in one calendar year.
A permit from the selectboard could also be sought under this amendment to allow use of such vehicles as a temporary residence for up to one year during the construction of a permanent dwelling.
Other zoning amendments: A series of three amendments related to flood plains are required for communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program.
The first amendment would establish a floodplain overlay district where the placement of manufactured homes would be prohibited except in existing manufactured-home parks and require approval of a professional engineer for other developments in the district.
The second amendment lays out definitions for the zoning rules and the third amendment establishes the authority of the planning board to review proposed development on lands designated as special hazard areas by the National Flood Insurance Program.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to authorize the selectboard to enter a lease-to-purchase agreement totaling $180,150 over five years for a dump truck with a plow and to appropriate $40,000 for the first year’s payment.
Whether to appropriate $75,000 for stormwater engineering and authorize the selectboard to negotiate bonds and offset a portion of this appropriation by applying for clean-water state revolving funds.
Whether to establish a municipal facilities expendable trust fund for upkeep of town buildings and appropriate $30,000 for the fund.
Whether to appropriate $31,500 from the Omer Dumont Fire Department trust fund to purchase a fire truck.
Whether to appropriate $50,000 for the fire equipment capital reserve fund.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Marlborough School at 41 Fitch Court.
Town meeting: The meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Marlborough School.