Leading into the 2023 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards this summer, the work of previous winners will be on view at the Jaffrey Civic Center, beginning May 13 and through June 17.
top story
Leading into the 2023 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards this summer, the work of previous winners will be on view at the Jaffrey Civic Center, beginning May 13 and through June 17.
Since 2015, The Keene Sentinel and Arts Alive, the regional arts advocacy group, have staged the awards in honor of the late James and Ruth Ewing, past owners of the newspaper and staunch supporters of the arts and humanities. More than 125 artists and arts supporters from the Monadnock Region and southeastern Vermont have been recognized for excellence in various media and styles, and several more will be honored at an event planned for July 20.
In advance of that, organizers, including the Jaffrey Civic Center, decided to open all its galleries to recognize Ewing Award winners of the past. Sculptors, painters, musicians, performers and those in intermedia categories will be featured in this exhibition.
Last year, the civic center, under the leadership of director Rebecca Fredrickson, was awarded a Ewing Award in the Presenter of the Arts category. It was the idea of Susan Wadsworth, a civic center volunteer, artist and board member, to hold the exhibition. Craig Stockwell, one of the first Ewing Arts winners, has been instrumental in organizing the exhibition.
Participation by past Ewing winners has been significant, with most of the winning visual artists taking part. All galleries, downstairs in the auditorium and upstairs in the Cunningham galleries, will be filled with Ewing art. Visitors will see the geometric work of Bruce Blanchette and Stockwell, playful dinosaurs by Christopher Myott, inlaid wood with dragonfly and grasses by Craig Altobello, graphic design by Ernie Hebert and Julie Ferrari, photography by Michael Moore, atmospheric barns by Hunter Milford, evocative landscapes by James Murphy, Gill Truslow and Medora Hebert, and colorful abstractions by Edward Kingsbury, Jessie Pollock, Deborah Kaufman and many others.
Performances by past winners are also being scheduled for musicians, composers and the spoken word.
The exhibit will have a preview reception open to the public on Friday, May 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Jaffrey Civic Center, at 40 Main St., is open Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.